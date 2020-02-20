Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the Italian daily La Stampa published on February 17, 2020 This post was originally published on this site Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Council of State and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China » Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s opening remarks at a meeting with Speaker of the House of People of the National Assembly of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani, Moscow, February 19, 2020 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.