Formation of Civic Chamber new composition launched

At least half of the nominees represent professional and creative unions, employer unions and associations and other non-profit organisations created to represent and protect the interests of various professional and social groups.

Under the Law On the Civic Chamber, the publication of information on issuing these invitations on the President’s website is considered the start of the procedure for forming the new Civic Chamber. The civic chambers of the Russian regions are to elect their representatives, one from each chamber, to the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation within 30 days of the start of the procedure.

The law vests the Civic Chamber with responsibility for ensuring consideration for the requirements and interests and protecting the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens and the rights of public associations and other non-profit organisations during the drafting and implementation of state policies. The Civic Chamber is also responsible for public control over the activities of federal and regional executive authorities and local governments and for the implementation of the government’s human rights policy at detention facilities.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62841