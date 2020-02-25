Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

CAIRO, February 25. /TASS/. Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has died on Tuesday in Cairo aged 91, the state television reports.

In the past month, he was undergoing treatment at an ICU unit at one of Cairo’s clinics after a gastrointestinal tract surgery.

Hosni Mubarak served as Egypt’s president in 1981-2011. He was ousted following mass protests in Cairo and other Egyptian cities in 2011 and was ordered to stand trial on several charges, including premeditated murder of peaceful protesters during the revolution. In 2017, Egypt’s top court acquitted Mubarak of conspiring in the killing of protesters. In recent year, Mubarak lived a secluded life with his family, refusing any contact with the media.

from https://tass.com/world/1123575