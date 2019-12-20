Former NSA Tech Chief Says Mueller Report Was Based On CIA-Fabricated “Evidence” (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

On December 12th, the retired NSA whistleblower and former Technical Director of the NSA, Bill Binney asserted, at 39:00-44:00 in this audio interview of him.

BILL BINNEY : I basically have always been saying that all of this Russian hack never happened, but we have some more evidence coming out recently.

We haven’t published it yet, but what we have seen is that there are at least five items that we’ve found that were produced by Guccifer 2.0 back on June 15th, where they had the Russian fingerprints in them, suggesting the Russians made the hack. Well, we found the same five items published by Wikileaks in the Podesta emails. Those items do not have the Russian fingerprints, which directly implies that Guccifer 2.0 was inserting these into the files to make it look like the Russians did this hack.

Taking that into account with all the other evidence we have; like the download speeds from Guccifer 2.0 were too fast, and they couldn’t be managed by the web; and that the files he was putting together and saying that he actually hacked, the two files he said he had were really one file, and he was playing with the data; moving it to two different files to claim two hacks. Taking that into account with the fabrication of the Russian fingerprints, it leads us back to inferring that in fact the marble framework out of the Vault 7 compromise of CIA hacking routines was a possible user in this case. – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/former-nsa-tech-chief-says-mueller-report-was-based-on-cia-fabricated-evidence/