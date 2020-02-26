Former Russian presidential aide believes Donbass will never be part of Ukraine again

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Donbass will never be part of Ukraine again because Kiev does not deserve it, former Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov said in an interview with Head of the Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnankov, published in the “Aktualniye Kommentarii” (or Relevant Comments) online newspaper.

“I can’t imagine it happening, my imagination is just not strong enough. Donbass does not deserve this kind of humiliation. And Ukraine does not deserve such an honor,” Surkov replied to a question.

When asked what Donbass meant for him, he pointed out that for him, people came first. “Wonderful people. Zakharchenko, Khodakovsky, Borodai, Pinchuk, Bolotov, Bezler, Tolstykh… and many others. I’m sorry that I can’t name them all. Nor do I have the right to name them all. And I’m also sorry that I listed the dead alongside the living. They are true warriors. No need to idolize them, though. War attracts different people. War is a murky and dreary business but a necessary one. They dared to do this hard work and succeeded,” the former presidential aide noted.

Surkov also said that “life is not honey for civilians” in Donbass. “All of its residents have gone through tough times. And they are facing difficulties now. They are all heroes,” he emphasized.