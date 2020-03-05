Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dies aged 100 – radio
The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission
The upcoming Soyuz-5 rocket, currently in development by Energia Corporation, could be used in the lunar station program
Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
At a joint news conference following talks with his Finnish counterpart, the Russian foreign minister advised the European Union members to familiarize themselves with the newly available facts about the onset of the 2014 government coup in Ukraine
Putin stressed that the law allowed critics to express their point of view by means of public demonstrations, for which permission had to be obtained first
from https://tass.com/world/1126787