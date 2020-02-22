From Non-Alignment to Indo-Pacific, India Falls Into US Lap
22.01.2020
The plight of middle east and the imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…
06.02.2020
As reported by Quartz magazine, Chinese media is regularly broadcasting the drone footage of the construction site showing a ballet of bulldozers…
05.07.2018
In his article, “The Unipolar Moment”1, which was based on a series of lectures delivered in Washington, D.C. in September 1990, Charles Krauthammer…
21.01.2020
When the US began its military adventure in Iraq in 2003, many Western scholars noted that Washington’s unilateral aggression was leading to a…
06.01.2020
The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…
09.04.2017
Vladimir Putin yesterday said that “95% of the world’s terrorist attacks are orchestrated by the CIA,” and the St. Petersburg metro bombing must be…
01.02.2020
In early January 2020, the RAND Corporation published its latest research report on Russia entitled “Russia’s Hostile Measures. Combating Russian…
26.01.2020
Indian courts earlier this month upheld the government’s previous designation of the Sikhs For Justice as an “unlawful organization” on the basis of…
05.02.2020
Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…
04.02.2020
In the last essay, we spoke only briefly about the Southern commitment to beauty, which is in contradistinction to the general American culture of…
08.02.2020
Days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo completed a three-day tour of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the conclusion of the…
30.01.2020
Few recent weeks showed us how Indian citizenship has clearly got more complicated and biased than any other citizenship act in the world. Protests…
from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/non-alignment-indo-pacific-india-falls-us-lap