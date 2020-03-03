almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big counter-offensive in eastern Idlib on Sunday after sending several military units to this front in order to help retake the areas they lost.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army, alongside Hezbollah, was able to break through the militant defenses in Saraqib, resulting in the capture of this strategic city on Monday.

Following the capture of Saraqib, the Syrian Arab Army began its push to advance west of the city.

Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture several areas west of Saraqib, including the towns of Al-Taranbeh and Jawbas.

Below is a video showing the Syrian Army and their allies advancing at the Saraqib front:

[embedded content]

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Turkey has ‘no intention to confront Russia’ in Syria: MoD

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/front-line-footage-of-syrian-army-advancing-at-saraqib-front-video/