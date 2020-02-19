FSB detains seven extremist members in Moscow area

“Jointly with the Interior Ministry of Russia, the FSB has foiled on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region the activity of a cell of the Tablighi Jamaat international religious extremist organization that consisted of natives of the Central Asian region,” the press office said.

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained seven members of the Tablighi Jamaat religious extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Moscow and the Moscow Region, the FSB press office reported on Wednesday.

During their operational measures, the FSB and the Interior Ministry “nabbed three ringleaders and four active members of the undercover cell who held gatherings of the organization, at which they spread the ideology of Tablighi Jamaat that undermined the basic Islamic principles and recruited new supporters for the destructive activity,” the press office’s statement runs.

A large amount of extremist literature was found at the places of their living, including items on the Russian Justice Ministry’s federal list of extremist materials and also the organization’s banned memorabilia, the statement says.

The FSB’s Investigative Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region has opened a criminal case under part 1 and part 2 of article 282.2 of Russia’s Criminal Code (“Organizing the Activity of an Extremist Organization and Participating in It”). The masterminds face a penalty of up to 800,000 rubles ($12,600) or a prison term of 6 to 10 years and the organization’s members — a penalty of up to 600,000 rubles ($9,400) or a prison term of 2 to 6 years, according to the statement.

“The operational search and investigative measures continue,” the FSB added.