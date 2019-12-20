FSB officer dies in hospital after being wounded in shootout in downtown Moscow

“One officer died instantly, the other one was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He has died,” she said.

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer has died in hospital after being seriously wounded in Thursday’s shooting incident in central Moscow, Russian Investigative Committee (SK) Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Friday.

A gunman opened gunfire at law enforcement officers near the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in central Moscow. One FSB officer was killed and five people, including one civilian, were wounded. The shooter was killed in a special operation.

“Investigators have identified the attacker as Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, a resident of the Moscow region,” Petrenko said. “Investigators are currently studying the circumstances of the incident, including information about the attacker and possible reasons behind what he did.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of attempting on the lives of law enforcers. The case was referred to its central office.