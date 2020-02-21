Full transcript of “smoking gun” bombshell interview: Prof. Frances Boyle exposes the bioweapons origins of the CoVid-19 coronavirus

(Natural News) What follows is one of the most important interviews of the year. Biological warfare expert Prof. Frances Boyle appeared as a guest with Alex Jones on the Alex Jones Show, sharing his “smoking gun” findings about the coronavirus being engineered as a weapon that’s designed, “for efficient spreading in the human population,” according to one of the science papers he references.

Alex: All right. I have not touched the coronavirus today because I was waiting for Professor Dr. Francis A. Boyle to come on, leading American expert international law; responsible for drafting the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorism Act of 89, which was an adopted into world law, the American-implementing legislation for the biological weapons convention. He served the board of directors of Amnesty International and represented Bosnia and Herzegovina to World Court. He served as a legal advisor to Palestinian delegation, the Middle East peace negotiations. In 2007 he delivered the Bertrand Russell peace lectures. Professor Boyle teaches international law at University of Illinois and is author of– and it goes through all of the different books he’s written. He holds a Doctor of Law, magna cum laude; holds a PhD in political science from Harvard university. His latest book is Poems Against the Empire, which is a collection of poetry reflections on his experiences fighting for peace, justice, human rights, international law, social welfare and the United States Constitution. And he joins us now. I would call him the classical liberal. A liberal today or leftist is a fascist. It’s like a neo-con as a fascist. And so, the terms don’t mean anything. And he’s got big breaking exclusive news here. And he sent me notes, but I think the best way to do this is for at least the next three segments, he pretty much hosts, so that he can walk you through this. But this is serious news. This is very important news everybody should pay attention to. The Wuhan coronavirus came out of the biowarfare lab. That’s even being said by the White House now. Dr. Boyle and others were saying it three weeks ago. The UNC labs should be shut down, everyone investigated for violating the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorismAct. He’s got major studies that have just come out. So, he’s an expert on bioweapons and the law. We’ve got eight minutes to break here, then a nine-minute segment- a 10-minute segment. I’ll take us into break, Dr. Boyle. But you go ahead and host. You’ve got the floor here. Thanks for joining us.

Dr. Boyle: Well, Alex, thank you very much for having me on my best to your viewing audience. Yes. I sent your assistant an email on Monday that I had revised my opinion on certain matters and also, I had come up with what I concluded were the smoking guns that the Wuhan coronavirus came out of that BSL-4 facility. And you’ll note now that Senator Cotton saying the same thing. He was behind me at Harvard law school, and despite that, the New York Times slammed him. And as you know, Senator Cotton is a decorated combat veteran. No surprise there for the New York Times. So yes, I have these scientific studies now. Basically, I read these things over the weekend, which is why, I changed my mind and said I had new information and alerted your assistant on a Monday. And today is the first day I could give you an extensive interview. I want to go through these scientific studies so that you and the viewing audience understand their implications. I believe they are the smoking gun of what happened here. The first is by some life scientists: three from Marseilles, France and one from Montreal clinical research laboratories there. It was published on antiviral research 10 February 2020, okay. And I had a chance to read it over the weekend. You know, I read these types of things over the weekend. Now I’m not going to go through this whole study, but they did a genetic analysis of the Wuhan coronavirus. And let me just conclude, the critical part here where it says, “and may provide a gain of function to the 2019 nCoV for efficient spreading in the human population compared to other beta coronaviruses.” Let me repeat that: “and may provide a gain of function to the 2019 nCoV for efficient spreading in the human population compared to other beta coronaviruses.” And so, Alex, you recall in the first interview I gave to your colleague, Mr. Shroyer, and then the follow-up interviews I gave to you, I stated that this was clearly a gain of function, offensive biological warfare agent–

Alex: –You said that three weeks ago, you said that two weeks ago and now it’s not just a big Indian Institute. Now more live scientists have scanned it. They’re saying exactly what you were saying.

Dr. Boyle: Right? Well, this article here is the smoking gun. Okay. It clearly–

Alex: Tell people again the article and how they find it.

Dr. Boyle: Well, you can- I got it on a Science Direct Antiviral Research 10 February 2020.

Alex: Antiviral Research–

Dr. Boyle: 10 February 2020. And it’s a long title, but it starts out “The spike glycoprotein coronavirus contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade.”

Alex: So that’s exactly what the prestigious Indian Institute said is that it has the points where the artificial RNA was injected, I mean, they can see right where it happened.

Dr. Boyle: Right. But this was a genetic– as you know, that was withdrawn under political pressure. But now we have four very distinguished life scientists here. Yes, that’s it right there. And the smoking gun here is on page 11, near the bottom, the last full paragraph from the bottom where it says, “may provide a gain of function to coronavirus for efficient spreading in the human population—

Alex: Explain what that gain of function means because not all of us are experts on this like you, Doctor.

Dr. Boyle: Right. Well gain of function– Oh, so let me repeat. Alex, as I told you before, gain of function technology is DNA genetic engineering of a dangerous biological warfare substances to begin with–

Alex: It’s a souping up of already bad pathogens.

Dr. Boyle: Right. It’s a turbo charging and gain of function work can only be done safely in a BSL-4 or a BSL-3 facility. So, I think clearly, this is the smoking gun that the Wuhan coronavirus came out of that BSL-4 facility.

Alex: So, does this mirror what the Indian Institute said or is this different?

Dr. Boyle: Well, I think it goes beyond what the Indian study said, but we’ll get to that in a minute, the Indian study. Okay. I think, you know, I’ve now, excuse me– provided the smoking gun here. This is clearly a weaponized biological warfare agent and there is no legitimate scientific or medical use for gain of function technology, DNA technology on biowarfare–

Alex: So, there’s no excuse that it’s a vaccine test that got out.

Dr. Boyle: That’s baloney. This is clearly an offensive biological warfare agent and it has no legitimate medical or other–

Alex: This is beyond sensational. Is that why we’re seeing the very serious response to it?

Dr. Boyle: Well, you know, Alex, we first discussed this over three weeks ago and they’re still attacking me for being a conspiracy theorist and fake news and I’m a nutcase and a nutjob and everything else. So, there’s been a massive fight back in all the mainstream news media against this. And indeed, as I told you before, I’d been completely censored out of all the mainstream news media here in the United States.

Alex: But everything you said been confirmed and now major scientific groups come out and confirmed it. Let’s get back to that smoking gun and recap that and get to all the other documentation straight ahead.

Alex: Well, we have a leading expert in international law who’s led major delegations in the US government; expert in biological weapons, anti-terrorism; responsible for drafting the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorism Act that got adopted as world law, Dr. Francis Boyle here.And I’m reading the same studies he’s reading. More scientists come out and look at it and say this thing is manmade and they show how, and they say it’s conclusive. You know these major Indian Institutes came out and said the same thing three weeks ago. And so, we’re going to walk through more of these studies in this segment- next segment but just as a father, as a citizen, as a human, as a citizen of the planet Earth. I’m going to ask Dr. Boyle what he really thinks the end game is here. Was this accidentally released as we were hoping and that’s bad enough or is it something even more sinister? Are they using this as the excuse to invade Taiwan as they’re now doing? Dr. Boyle. Please continue with the studies, the spike of, then we have the whole breakdown here with the study.

Dr. Boyle: All right, well, now let me get to the second study, which is another smoking gun and a bombshell, Alex; there’s no other word for it. You remember in our previous interview, you asked me if this had come out of the BSL-4 facility in Winnipeg, Canada – was stolen out of there. I said that that could have happened. Winnipeg is our equivalent of Fort Detrick. They do every type of hideous, offensive Nazi-type biological warfare work up there you can possibly imagine. But again, on the basis of materials, scientific materials, I had a chance to read over the weekend. I have changed my opinion on that. I think I have the definitive evidence where this came from and it came from the BSL-3 biowarfare lab at the University of North Carolina. Now I have condemned them before because they have done gain of function work, DNA genetic engineering on every hideous biological warfare agent you can imagine including MERS at that time, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome agent, which again, is a biowarfared coronavirus. Now it just came to my mind–

Alex: Say that again because we’re going to pull this up as you speak. You said the other study– we pulled it up.

Dr. Boyle: Study [inaudible] was there gain of function DNA genetic engineering on MERS, which is Middle East Respiratory–

Alex: –and that was the University of?

Dr. Boyle: North Carolina. Right? They have a BSL-3 biowarfare lab there.

Alex: Oh, that’s something I keep reading that they do level four stuff at level threes, right?

Dr. Boyle: I think they are, but they’re doing it with a level three. The last I saw, that’s all they had. But let me go through this study. It’s entitled “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence.”

Alex: Say it again because we have radio listeners. Hundreds of stations. A SARS-like cluster- the name of the paper- A SARS-like cluster

Dr. Boyle: “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence.”

Alex: That’s 2015, December 21st. We have it on screen.

Dr. Boyle: That is correct. Nat Med, that’s it. Now, if you look through this carefully, first notice who was involved in this DNA genetic engineering of SARS, which is already a biological warfare agent to give it gain of function activities. And it has all these people there from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It has someone from the Food and Drug Administration, so you can’t trust the Food and Drug Administration. And then at the very bottom of the list, who is involved? Zhengli-Li Shi, Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China. So it’s very clear to me that this scientist from the Wuhan Institute of Virology got this gain of function technology for SARS from this University of North Carolina lab. And he didn’t steal it – or he or she didn’t steal it. What happened was, if you read carefully to the end of the article acknowledgements, they acknowledged a National Natural Science Foundation of China award. In other words, the Chinese government paid them to have one of their top biological warfare experts involved in this type of–

Alex: By the way, Dr. Boyle, stay right there.

Dr. Boyle: Sure.

Alex: I’m reading the paper. I mean, I know you had big news, you sent us links, but I’m just now reading it. And you talk about smoking gun – this is the Chinese government paying for the exact same thing with a US lab. How did you discover this? This is a smoking gun. How the hell did you find this?

Dr. Boyle: Well Alex, I told you that it’s part of my professional responsibilities to stay on top of biological warfare, so I came across it in my research. That’s just part of the job I do.

Alex: You’re explaining it very well sir, but just dumb it down and we got– our next guest is great, we’re going to move tomorrow. This is too big and now you’ve got time, so dumb it down for everybody. Why these two papers are so smoking gun because I’m sitting there looking at this. This is incredible. This is unbelievable.

Dr. Boyle: I have more than that.

Alex: Oh, I know.

Dr. Boyle: I noticed they acknowledged National Natural Science Foundation of China Award. In other words, these best scientists at the University of North Carolina took dirty money from China to allow that one of their top biowarfare experts from this Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan, which has the BSL-4 facility, they knew exactly what they were doing, and they permitted this Chinese scientist to work with them to give gain of function biowarfare DNA genetic capability to SARS, which is dangerous enough to begin with. And let me just go through some of the language here. It is truly a smoking gun; clearly that laboratory must be shut down of immediately and all those scientists investigated by the United States government for this and their responsibility here and for violating my Biological Weapons and Terrorism Act of 1989. But let me continue. This is what they said. “We built a chimeric virus that encodes a novel zoonotic spike protein in the context of viable SARS. This approach characterized the threat posed by SARS coronavirus spike–

Alex: Dr. Boyle, stay there. We got to go to break. This is your bombshell. I’m reading the paper right here. They are admitting that they built the very virus that China paid the US to build and now that’s been released. And why did they release it? So Xi Jinping could grab power and invade Taiwan. Wow. This is unbelievable. No matter what you’ve ever heard on this show, this is the craziest and the most documented. This is over the top and we’ve caught them red handed. Unbelievable. We’ll be right back. Tell everybody you know to tune in right now. This is unbelievable.

Alex: I don’t want to get metaphysical here, but my dad is a retired oral surgeon and dentist and he’s also developed some drugs that got approved with the Pentagon and some other things. And he’s got an office over here and he works here part time. And there was something about today’s show with Dr. Boyle coming on– I said, you know, my dad’s got that skull from medical school. That’s a real skull. And one of my earliest memories is being like two, three years old, and the skull’s in a black box and I like toddle over and open it up. I drop it on the floor and the German shepherd ran out in the backyard with it. My dad got real pissed off. He said, “That’s important. You respect that. That’s a real skull.” So, one of my earliest memories is a German shepherd running out in the backyard with a skull. But it’s just funny, I thought today’s show, I didn’t know why, I just went and said, “Dad, can I put your skull on air?” He’s got it in the office, and he said, “Yes, just respect the skull and everything is fine.” But the point is, is that this is real. Something big is going on. And now I’m looking at all these prestigious reports going back five years ago, how they engineered this, and Dr. Francis Boyle wrote the US biological weapons law, and he’s here laying this out and I can read the reports. It’s ridiculous how obvious this is that the Chinese paid a US university– that’s all over the news. Yale and Harvard are in trouble for 300-something million but turns out it’s billions total. That’s Wall Street Journal, New York Times, for Chinese communist funding. So, for whatever reason, we’re better at science than they are and they’re getting us to finance and build their surveillance grid, all of it. So, for whatever archetypal reason today, I’m like, I want a skull on the show today. I might’ve showed this skull in 20 something years on air once or twice. Why did I go get the skull? I just thought like today I should like do that to point out that we’re all human and it’s like Macbeth, sitting there when they dig up his old teacher and he’s talking to the skull. So, that’s all in the middle of this. Dr. Boyle. Please go back to where you were before we went to break and how big this is and what’s breaking here and the double smoking guns here. And even more you’ve got of where this came from because that’ll give us the answer hopefully of where it’s going.

Dr. Boyle: Right. Well, to continue then, it says this approach characterized the threat posed by a spike in primary human airways. In other words, they’re designing this to infect human beings by their airways and then it says, in vivo. In other words, they are using live animals–

Alex: Slow down and start over. Again, give them the paper’s name again. This is so huge. They’re making it to infect people. You’re right. They should be arrested.

Dr. Boyle: Of course, they should be prosecuted. No question at all about it. That’s the, I think, the one you already had up there. But in any case–

Alex: I’m going to stop interrupting. Just recap what you just said. Walk through this again.

Dr. Boyle: Right. “We built a chimeric virus,” so they joined these different biological warfare agents together into a chimera, as I told you, swine flu was–

Alex: And you said three weeks ago it was a chimera.

Dr. Boyle: Chimera, right. And here they are doing it to have a “spike in primary human airway cells in vivo.” That’s surrogates for us, okay. Now if you continue here, they took mice and with their technique here found robust replication comparable to SARS.

Alex: Wonderful.

Dr. Boyle: So, they’re using the gain of function technology–

Alex: They’re testing it to make sure it spreads quickly.

Dr. Boyle: That’s right. And it’s not that just SARS, it’s gain of function. “Together the data confirmed the ability to infect human airway cells,” et cetera. They know exactly what they are doing here.

Alex: I mean, just like Ford makes F-150 trucks, you just found who made this and they’re openly bragging about it.

Dr. Boyle: Right. Let me continue. “Together the data indicate that viruses utilizing what they put together are capable of inducing considerable disease in mice in the context of basically SARS.

Alex: Wow. And again, SARS is the same coronavirus family.

Dr. Boyle: Right. It’s weaponized coronavirus. They also conclude that they really couldn’t find an antibody against it.

Alex: Wow.

Dr. Boyle: So, it’s extremely dangerous.

Alex: Total jerks.

Dr. Boyle: Let me continue then–

Alex: I’m just starting to ask, you know, these people better be arrested really quick.

Dr. Boyle: Right. Now, let me continue here where they say their new DNA genetically engineered virus constitutes a gain in pathogenesis. That’s a gain of function right there; they admit it. Pathogenesis means lethality and infectiousness and we know that even Lancet has said lethality is about 15%. If you disaggregate numbers even put out by the Chinese government, it’s about 17%. So, together these data represent a crossroads of gain of function research concerns and they just make it clear they’re going to continue anyway. They also point out that they involved HIV based pseudo virus, prepared as previously described—

Alex: –which is what the Indians found. Oh my God.

Dr. Boyle: That’s why I was going to get to that. HIV is–

Alex: This is ridiculous.

Dr. Boyle: No, no. This is the type of Nazi biowarfare work these scientists do, Alex.

Alex: Oh, no, I agree. But they’re publishing. They’re admitting they did it.

Dr. Boyle: Let me continue, Alex. In a footnote it says, “Cells were originally obtained from Fort Detrick.”

Alex: Oh my God.

Dr. Boyle: That’s a biowarfare–

Alex: So that means US government biowarfare Creek was running this.

Dr. Boyle: They were involved in it, too. Yes.

Alex: Jesus. Let me ask you this. When you learned this, this weekend, what was it like? Was your heart beating faster?

Dr. Boyle: No, I decided to, well, notify your assistant there Monday morning and then later that morning, CNN in India did an interview with me on this, but that was only for about 20 minutes. And then I had to go back to my teaching. But you know, this is what I do professionally–

Alex: No, I know, but this is unbelievable. I’m reading the report right here from five years ago. Obviously, I don’t think the university knew that this would be used for this, but what did they think they were doing when they were giving a foreign authoritarian government a bioweapon? I mean–

Dr. Boyle: Well, it’s all greed. They were paid for.

Alex: It’s like you said, they just take the money, like you said, three weeks ago–

Dr. Boyle: –from communist China and their top biowarfare expert.

Alex: Well, here’s an example. I own 50 caliber rifles. If a known criminal came to me and said, “I want to buy them,” I’d say, “Hell, no.” You don’t give criminals 50 caliber rifles. Well, 50 caliber rifles are dangerous, but nothing compared to this. What the hell is going on? How are you as weapons research laboratories under the guise of safety research allowed to give the ChiComms stuff like this? You’re right. I’ve been on here 25 years. I’ve never seen a scandal this big. It’s all right here. They admit it.

Dr. Boyle: It’s even worse than that because all this work, this biological weapons work involving the Wuhan virology, was approved and funded by the National Institutes of Health—

Alex: Wow.

Dr. Boyle: –which I’ve discussed with you before, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease. Okay. I told you before, these agencies were up to their eyeballs in research development and testing offensive biological warfare weapon.

Alex: Dr. Boyle, stay there. You’re a great professor and amazing. When we come back, you’ve got to recap it all and boil it down for the average viewer, because I’m smart, the viewers are smart, but I’ve been on air- I’m not just being dramatic- I’ve been on air 25 years. I’ve never been this shell-shocked. I’m reading these main line reports; we pulled these up from the internet. This is it. This is the very virus five years ago, cooked up, sold to Chinese government. I know you don’t speculate, but when you come back, why is it out now? What’s the end game? How bad is it going to get?

This is big, front and center. What we're covering right now with Professor Dr. Francis Boyle and the admissions that a US university engineered the exact virus now spreading across the world. So, finishing up with its provenance, the fact that these are the smoking guns, sir, in synopsis, I know that limits the time we have, and I really appreciate it. Come back tomorrow if you can and then get into big picture – the response, how you think it got out, why it was released. I mean, I know that's speculation, but we know it's engineered; we know the US government knows it's engineered. We know this happened before Trump five years ago, but still just how the hell could this happen?

Dr. Boyle: Well, let me go back here to this second study to point out – it says at the end, “the current manuscript has been reviewed by the funding agency, the National Institutes of Health. Continuation of these studies have been requested and approved by the National Institutes of Health.” Notice the National Institutes of Health under Fauci is funding this Nazi biological warfare work and they have approved and requested further development of it, which obviously, this study was 2015 and the NIH wanted it to become even a more deadly pathogenetic virus. And you can also then see here the money from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. This woman, I think you pronounce her name, [INAUDIBLE]) is out there now in public or she’s up to her eyeballs in this too, as is Fauci. And finally, I originally condemned this North Carolina lab because doing gain a function work on MERS as I said. Today in USA Today, Tony Fauci admits that the lethality rate of MERS is about 36%, whereas SARS is 10%. This Wuhan is 15% to 17%. So, notice Tony Fauci and the National Institute of Health–

Alex: –are backtracking.

Dr. Boyle: No, they know full well that they were paying this North Carolina lab in cooperation with the Wuhan BSL-4 lab and program to develop biological warfare weapons—

Alex: Is that why Senator Cotton and even the White House were like, “Hey, China, we don’t buy the provenance of this,” because they know China paid a US university to do this. Let me ask you this then. How bad is it going to be? Why did China do this? I know that’s speculation, but as just a citizen, not just a lawyer and an expert on this, what the hell– what do you think the end game is? Why is this out now? Will they use it against Taiwan? We know China bought it as a bioweapon.

Dr. Boyle: Well, let me just discuss one more scientific article with you. Archives of Virology 2010, 155. And here, Wuhan was working with an institute in Australia to DNA genetically engineer a super bioweapon involving SARS and HIV. That’s right in here; you can read it, okay. And apparently it was successful. So as far as I can tell, Alex, what happened was, the Wuhan is to the virology took the– and this was the Australian government knew all about this. And it says this work was jointly funded by the State Key Program for Basic Research Grants from the Chinese Ministry of Science, Technology and the Knowledge. And the other writer here, Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Australia. So as far as I can figure out here, what happened here, Alex, is that the Wuhan scientists took the North Carolina SARS with gain of function, which is already a biological warfare weapon, and they took the technology here behind this well-developed SARS HIV weapon and they all brought it back to the Wuhan a BSL-4 and tried to DNA genetically engineer it into a chimera, into a biological warfare weapon involving the coronavirus, the HIV virus and gain of function.

Alex: It’s all clear in the papers. They admit they did this. You’ve reverse engineered it: an incredible job. Do you think it was done on purpose then? Who stands to gain? [INAUDIBLE] as a law professor, who would do this? Who stands to gain?

Dr. Boyle: Well, clearly China has an expensive biological warfare program. They have- not as expensive as ours. I mean, we have 12 BSL-4 facilities here in the United States all doing this Nazi biowarfare work. They should all be shut down tomorrow as well as–

Alex: Oh, I totally agree. And then giving China the fruits of it. The ChiComms can come buy bioweapons from us?

Dr. Boyle: They bought it. What is interesting here, Alex, is that they didn’t steal it; they bought it. And we sold it to them, and we sold them access to it. They brought it back to that Wuhan BSL-4—

Alex: Is there any race specificness to it?

Dr. Boyle: Well, as I said before, we have seen one black African victim reported that I’ve seen. So, right now, I am withholding judgment on that, but you know, the Chinese put all this together for themselves. And of course, they were planning to use it as biological warfare against us. There’s no– I mean, who else–

Alex: Do you think that it got out on an accident or what do you think?

Dr. Boyle: As of now, Alex, I think it was an accident. The BSL-4 facility had leaks of SARS at least twice before and I believe it was an accident and that is now confirmed by Chinese scientists themselves. And this is the fourth study I want to put before you–

Alex: Stay there. We’ll do five more minutes before Paul Watson takes over. With Dr. Francis Boyle, the author of the US Biological Weapons convention and all the rest of it. I’ve been on air 25 years folks, and this just tops it all. I mean, we’re talking about our children the whole future, everything else. I had this premonition this morning. I said, let me just get that skull my dad’s got from his medical days. Let me bring this in here just as like a little prop to just think about mortality and the fact that we’re all mortal and there it is. And now we’re just laying this out. This is just end of day stuff. If not this, it’ll be something else. I mean, what are these labs doing? Why are they selling it to foreign governments? It needs to stop. It’s mad scientist behavior. They want to reduce world population. They want to distribute it out so they can deny who did it. They just want plausible deniability for bioweapons releases and mass population reduction. That’s really what’s happening.

Alex: We’ve seen the panicked response of governments in action, but their propaganda’s everything’s fine. Dr. Francis Boyle is our guest here for another five minutes. Paul Joseph Watson is set to take back over. Our guest authored the US bioweapons law that became international law. In the four minutes we’ve got left, Doctor, we really appreciate you synopsizing or boiling it all down into what you really think is happening in the bombshells. And this new study you were trying to get into on top of all the other studies you just talked about.

Dr. Boyle: Right. This is the latest study. It just came out this week. Possible origins of 2019 nCoV coronavirus. What is significant here- you can get it at ResearchGate. What is significant here is that it is by two professors at the South China University of Technology – they’re all professors. And their conclusion of this study is that the Wuhan coronavirus leaked out of that BSL-4 facility. Let me repeat – even Chinese scientists are saying now, independently of me, it leaked out. And I believe it was probably an accident that there was a one of these death scientists there at the Wuhan BSL-4 facility trying to DNA genetically engineer the North Carolina technology, the Australian technology, HIV, SARS, gain of function together into the super biological warfare weapon and somehow got infected. There’s been speculation by these authors that animal residue, or they breathed it in or something like that. That person then got infected, but since it’s asymptomatic, they weren’t aware of it. And now, even though they’re saying it’s 14 days, a British healthcare expert estimate it could be 24 days. Whoever this expert was, this death scientist went out around and did his normal life activities for the next 14 to 24 days and it was spread all around Wuhan.

Alex: Oh, they were playing with fire and they got burned.

Dr. Boyle: Right. They shot themselves in the foot, Alex. That’s my assessment at this time, yes. They were using it– I think they were developing it for use against either us or the Russians and/or the Russians. They have a huge border up there.

Alex: Yes, the whole Russian-Sino split.

Dr. Boyle: Right. That’s no longer the case today, but still, Russia has a lot of land there and China– and not very many people.

Alex: Sure, they can wipe out the Russians, that’s their target. [INAUDIBLE] trail.

Dr. Boyle: And China has a lot of people and they need more land, so I’m not ruling out it would have been directed–

Alex: Sure. China’s always been eyeing Russia greedily. All right. All powerful. If you can come back tomorrow, the next day – we need updates. This is the biggest news ever. And I would just say that this is unbelievable. The reports, the scientific journals, Dr. Boyle – incredible. What do we call this interview? We’re still alive. I mean, I don’t know what to call this once we post it on Infowars.

Dr. Boyle: Well, Alex, let me also say we can’t trust the FBI to do the right thing here. They lied about, they covered up and they sabotaged the Amerithrax coming out of Fort Detrick. We are going to have to get some other federal law investigative agencies in here to deal with that North Carolina–

Alex: And you authored the US law on bioweapons, so I think you’re quite the authority on that. So, again, please join us again tomorrow or whenever you can. Dr. Boyle. Very powerful information and just amazing. Thank you so much.

Dr. Boyle: Well, thank you Alex and I do hope you can get this out around the world because the mainstream news media in the United States and Europe has been blackballing me and blacklisting–

Alex: Well, sure. I don’t even know what to call this. Smoking Gun, Wuhan Virus, Manmade Spreading Worldwide, Cover Up. I mean, China bought weaponized Wuhan Virus from us. Thank you, Dr. Boyle. Paul Watson takes over right now.

— end transcript

