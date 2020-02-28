FUNNY: Buttigeig Brutally Mocked by Top Conservative Podcast – Warning: Not Politically Correct (Audio + Transcript)

Segments like this are exactly why people are flocking to independant, listener-funded journalism. They can say exactly what people are thinking without having to answer to any politically correct, agenda-driven corporate sponsors.

This is an excerpt from the midweek show which analyzed the most recent Democratic debate. It’s behind the paywall, so we can’t give you a link, but it’s a good reason to subscribe. It’s only $10 a month and you can listen to this kind of analysis you won’t find anywhere else all week long. (Their weekend show is free)

If the news has been a little too negative for you lately, relax. Give this a listen, and take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. A lot of people also think Buttigieg is an unlikable, smug, insincere, annoying, opportunistic faggot.

Transcript follows below.

About the FTN abd TRS Podcasts:

FTN and the other podcasts on the TRS podcast platform have become required listening for anyone serious about understanding American politics. In a highly professional and competent manner, they analyze topics, including Jewish influence, that others won’t.

The FTN podcast in particular is hard news focused, delivering fresh dissident angles on current events that ruthlessly challenge the mainstream narrative.

Some of their episodes are free to the public, while others are behind a $10 monthly paywall, probably the best value in American journalism today because you get access to several excellent shows for that price. We highly recommend Eric Striker’s, (editor of the excellent National Justice website), and Mike Enoch’s ‘Strike and Mike‘ (1X per week) which are also more hard news focused. The Daily Shoah with Mike Enoch, Jesse Dunstan, and Alex McNabb, (3X per week), which is a less formal, Joe Rogan style radio talk show, is also excellent.

Transcript: the following is machine transcribed. There may be some errors but it is surprisingly accurate.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:14:14] So Buttplug (Buttigieg). So Buttplug right out of the gate. He was the first guy to go and Buttplug. The more you listen to him and this is another benefit of not tuning in for these debates as well and just listening to our analysis on them and were forced to deal with this sort of thing. But his singsongy like lecturing fag voice is so obnoxious. It’s it’s got an Obama esque quality to it. But Buttplug is is gay and is very lecturing. And of course, his father, you know, everybody knows about Buttplug’s, father. But, you know, it’s very academic and very, very I don’t know how he thinks he’s better than everybody else.

James Allsup: [00:14:59] Very. Yeah, it’s very. Ted. Sorry to interrupt. It’s very like Ted talky and you can just sort of fill in very good the nouns and adjectives of what he what he’s going to say. And it follows the same vocal cadence every time, right. Where he’ll be like-

James Allsup: [00:15:13] This is this is America. We’re a great country. We don’t need a revolution. This is who we are.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:15:19] Yeah. Oh, my God.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:15:20] Buttplug Mad Libs, if people in America need to spend more time watching me and my husband have butt sex, that’s what America is. I mean, that’s that’s how he talks and that’s how he talks. People don’t want to hear, Bernie, about the coups from the 1960s and 1970s. We are we want to talk about things in the future. It’s 2020. It’s time for dildos and underage boy rape. OK. That’s what this is all about. This is America. OK. And I’m a faggot.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:15:49] Like, that’s that’s Buttplug and in. It’s I hate it and it’s so off putting. And the guy is so obnoxious. Like, I’m not religious.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:15:58] I’m not like I just I’m I’ve totally lost my way in that regard and that’s fine. But this guy shoehorns religion into everything. More often than you get the idea. Think we’ve been down that road.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:16:14] But he shoehorns religion into everything and he talks about scripture like “I’m never gonna force people to think what I think. But I read scripture.” Like he wants you to know that he is a faggot who is very much it’s a it’s an affront. Like he’s basically. He’s gay for God, he’s gay for God.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:16:34] But he’s also like for the people who think gays don’t belong in religion, which I am totally sympathetic with that point of view and totally support that point of view. He wants you to know that your religion is being raped by his gayness. I’m gay and I study scripture and you can’t do anything about it is what I get out of. When he does that. Yeah. And so it hits us.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:16:53] So anyway, as this goes on, so he gets precisely zero applause from what was supposed to be this grandiose line again in this faggy sing song voice about “Can you people imagine how just totally exhaustiing this election is going to be if it is Donald Trump versus Bernie Sanders? Can you imagine just how over it everybody’s gonna be?” And he there’s no response from the crowd. Like he thought that people in the crowd were going to be up up on their feet, giving him a standing ovation with this epic line, this epic boxed wine aunt line about how the election is just a nobody wants it to be Bernie and Trump. Come on, please. And he thinks that that’s going to play well. And it didn’t totally tone deaf rhetoric because half of the people in that audience were sitting there thinking themselves like, yeah, I want it to be Trump and Bernie. Like, that’s what they want. Like, that’s what they want. And Buttplug goes out there and says, so exhausted. It’s Trump versus Bernie. No, it’s going to be exhaustive listening to you, faggot. That what’s going to be exhausting.

James Allsup: [00:18:00] Yeah. You like reach around. Get your get your elbow deep up in there and your brain looking for your can line. All he does. That’s the only thing this guy speaks entirely in platitudes. He’s like the even gayer, less Cuban Marco Rubio. They probably got the same phone parties.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:18:17] In fact, they probably hosted them for each other. I’m sure that’s probably the case. But but again, all of this is met with silence from the crowd. And then he tries to stumble over his next memorized line. Some of the things that he did then, of course. And remember, this is supposed to be the big like this is a debate that you’re planning for with your campaign staff, with your gay husband, like whatever Buttplug is doing in his little training on his campaign to prepare for this debate. And the goal that everybody is on the same page on everybody in the media is saying this is what has to be done in this debate. Like you have to stop Bernie Sanders. Bernie has to be shut down. Like that’s what they wanted. And the best Buttplug can come up with is, “Can you imagine this totally exhausting election between Trump and Bernie?” It’s like guy like you’re retarded. But these. This is you know, I’m glad I’m glad that they overthink this stuff. This is the result of like. Yeah, homosexual paralysis, analysis paralysis is what this is like.

James Allsup: [00:19:19] Right. If you get it. Yeah. And you see the the like black affectation creeping through here and his his attempt last ditch and failed attempt to appeal to blacks because this is how they talk this exhausted like like we black people are so tired like it. Like that’s the kind of thing they do. Yeah. And then like the scripture and like I was talking to my my preacher like Pete you don’t have a preacher guy like nobody’s buying this. And this is all this is. I mean, this particular, you know, presentation mode is designed to appeal to the blacks.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:19:57] It is. It is. And it isn’t appealing to blacks at all because. No, you can’t on undo the butt sex angle on this.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:20:06] And blacks know that that’s that’s what’s there. And so he tries he tries to say and I say, as we acknowledge, the fact that there are seven white people up on stage here tonight.

Jazzhands McFeels: [00:20:18] And it’s like, yep, but plug. Good job doing the fellow whites bit for the Jews on the stage tonight. Take a little bow, you little fag.