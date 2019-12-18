Funny how deficit hawks in Congress never complain about defense spending, but how about anything that helps our citizens.

InvestmentWatchBlog

by thegeebeebee

As Bernie Sanders tweets, the US just passed a $738 BILLION defense bill, which means the US now spends more than:

China

Saudi Arabia

Russia

India

UK

France

Japan

Germany

South Korea

Brazil

ALL COMBINED.

The combination of the military industrial complex and our politicians keeping Americans in a constant state of fear keeps the spigots flowing, while the tap barely drips when it comes to providing Americans healthcare, good roads, good schools, etc.

Brazil …combined. We need to fundamentally change our priorities as a nation. pic.twitter.com/D8wtwH184E — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 17, 2019

EVERGREEN HEADLINES: Lobbyists and interest groups win big in $1.4-trillion federal spending bill.

The numbers keep getting bigger, but the winners never change.

