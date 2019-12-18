Funny how deficit hawks in Congress never complain about defense spending, but how about anything that helps our citizens.

As Bernie Sanders tweets, the US just passed a $738 BILLION defense bill, which means the US now spends more than:

China

Saudi Arabia

Russia

India

UK

France

Japan

Germany

South Korea

Brazil

ALL COMBINED.

The combination of the military industrial complex and our politicians keeping Americans in a constant state of fear keeps the spigots flowing, while the tap barely drips when it comes to providing Americans healthcare, good roads, good schools, etc.

EVERGREEN HEADLINES: Lobbyists and interest groups win big in $1.4-trillion federal spending bill.

The numbers keep getting bigger, but the winners never change.

