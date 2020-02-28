Future Topic Coming Into Focus, Wait For It, Timing Is Everything – Episode 2108

SPREAD THE WORD

The [CB] is now pushing BJ to do what they want in regard to trade. BJ is pushing back, he holds all the cards, the BREXIT is moving forward and he doesn’t have to make a deal with the EU if he doesn’t want to. The [CB] are looking at the event and they haven’t decided to get involved yet, with all other events they reacted very quickly. Trump is waiting for the right time, it has to play out to push the economy to new highs. The [DS] is fighting for their lives, this is their main event, they need to push this to the extreme because they know what comes next. This event was planned from the start, [GS] announced in Davos. The patriots are prepared, Trump not worried, the market needed an adjustment, timing is everything. The future topic is now coming into focus.

Current News – 02.27.2020

Economy

U.K. rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away

EU wants common trading standards and continued fishing rights, which Johnson’s govt. has declined

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government rebuffed EU demands for common trading standards and continued fishing rights.

And it warned it could walk away from the talks if a “broad outline” of a deal is not agreed by a meeting planned for June.

This would see Britain’s currently seamless trading arrangements with the EU, forged over half a century, abruptly end after a post-Brexit transition period expires in December. Mr. Johnson wants a free trade agreement similar to the EU’s deal with Canada, set alongside separate agreements on issues such as fishing, energy and aviation. Source: thehindu.com ECB’s Lagarde Pours Cold Water On Trader Hopes For Imminent Central Bank Bailout , ECB head Christine Lagarde poured cold water on expectations of an imminent coordinated central bank market rescue, when she downplayed the chances of the ECB providing an imminent response to the spread of the coronavirus, which has prompted economists to slash their eurozone growth forecasts.

The ECB president told the Financial Times the ECB was monitoring the outbreak “very carefully” but said it was not yet at the stage where it would have a lasting impact on inflation and, therefore, require a monetary policy response.

At the same time, she said the bank would have to determine whether coronavirus was set to cause a “long-lasting shock” that would impact supply and demand as well as inflation. “But we are certainly not at that point yet,” she added. Source: zerohedge.com

Political/Rights

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced in federal court Pugh was sentenced to three years in federal prison for using fraudulent book sales to funnel illegal donations to her campaign and evade taxes. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $669,000.

Federal prosecutors took about 50 minutes to lay out their argument for Pugh to serve 57 months in federal prison for using a criminal book-selling scheme to “rig an election and cover it up.” Source: wbaltv.com

CEO departures by the month over the last 12 years. A record 219 CEOs left their posts in January; a 37% increase from December and a 27% increase just since the previous high last October. pic.twitter.com/N3l0NUdyUz — Q Research Notables (@QAnonNotables) February 27, 2020

The fact that corrupt politicians are worried about capital punishment is telling of where we are at in our country. The fact that we are still trying to make lynching illegal at the federal law is telling of where we are in our country. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 26, 2020

Retired agent says bureau’s Obama-era leaders ignored privacy, cost warnings, may have retained program for ‘political espionage’

he FBI agent who ran the bureau’s warrantless spying program said he warned ex-Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe that the program was a useless waste of taxpayer money that needlessly infringed Americans’ civil liberties but his bosses refused to take action.

Retired Special Agent Bassem Youssef ran the FBI’s Communications Analysis Unit from late 2004 until his retirement in late 2014 . the deeply flawed program, which was started in response to the Sept. 11 attacks, was allowed to keep going to give Americans a false sense of security in the war on terror and possibly to enable inappropriate spying, such as that which targeted President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

. “I have no doubt, or very little doubt, that it was used for political spying or political espionage,” Youssef said during a lengthy interview for the John Solomon Reports podcast.

The audit showed that while the program had generated two moderate leads for counterterrorism cases, it had not helped thwart dozens of terrorism attacks as officials had claimed, despite costing tens of millions of dollars per year.

In fact, the program was generating large numbers of “false negatives and positives,” Youssef said.

Asked why the FBI would keep a program that was not producing any terrorism leads, Youssef said: “It was a way to say, you know, it’s an insurance policy to show that we’re doing everything we can, when in fact it wasn’t giving us anything of what we hoped it would get.” Source: justinnews.com

Comey’s FBI misled the FISA Court 17 times. We can’t simply reauthorize the system that allowed those lies and omissions to happen. Now is our chance to fix it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 26, 2020

They spied on my campaign! https://t.co/LpIc3cNBnr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2020

Ex-Flynn deputy K.T. McFarland says Mueller pressured her to “implicate” Trump

T rump’s former deputy national security adviser said Robert Mueller’s investigators “wanted me to plead guilty for a crime I didn’t commit” in an attempt to get her to help them “implicate” President Trump in wrongdoing.

McFarland is mentioned in Mueller’s report 150 times and was interviewed by the FBI in summer 2017. She initially denied talking to Flynn about any discussions he had with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak about sanctions in December 2016. She reportedly revised her statement to say Flynn may have talked to her about the sanctions after his December 2017 guilty plea contradicted her.

S he described her initial eight-hour conversation with two FBI investigators who showed up at her house “unannounced,” telling her they wanted to find out what happened with Russian interference in 2016. She told them: “I want to find out too!” At the end of that discussion, during which she didn’t have an attorney, McFarland says the FBI told her “it’s probably good for you” that she answered thoroughly, which she took as a sinister hint of things to come.

McFarland was later interviewed at the special counsel’s office in Washington, D.C.

“I shook hands with Mr. Mueller, and I shook hands with his five killer lawyers,” McFarland said. “The implication of their questions is they wanted me to plead guilty for a crime I didn’t commit.”

McFarland said they either wanted to pressure her “to plead guilty to lying” and hoped “that I would implicate others, potentially even the president of the United States. … That was their narrative.”

This echoed her claims that Mueller tried to ensnare her in a “perjury trap.” Source: washingtonexaminer.com Rand Paul says Trump backs broader FISA reforms, throwing curveball at intelligence bill Sen. Rand Paul President Trump

“The [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] reforms that I think are very necessary is that FISA warrants shouldn’t be issued on Americans and any information gathered by the FISA court shouldn’t used against Americans. It’s for foreign intelligence. This is a big reform. …I think it will get bipartisan support. I’ve talked to the president about it,” Paul said. Source: thehill.com

False Flags

Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump‘s racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeL pic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020

If you’re feeling awful, you know who to blame.

Pence to Pope Francis: ‘You have made me a hero’ U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, , held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis on Friday and quipped that he emerged from the encounter feeling like “a hero”. this is around JANUARY , 2020 source: reuters.com

Pope Francis sick a day after supporting coronavirus sufferers

P ope Francis has come down with a “slight indisposition,” forcing him to cancel a planned Mass in Rome, just a day after he expressed his solidarity with coronavirus sufferers around the world — and as the disease continues to spread across Italy.

The Vatican has not specified the nature of the pope’s illness, but he was seen coughing and blowing his nose

Meanwhile, 400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy, and 12 people have died. Most of the cases have been reported in northern Italy.

Three cases were reported in Rome, but each person has already recovered.

Source: nypost.com

Everything is already starting to change in china

Q !ITPb.qbhqo 4 Dec 2017 – 11:01:17 PM Red Cross is corrupt and used as a piggy bank.

Future topic.

Disease s created by families in power (pop control + pharma billions kb).

Think AIDS.

Future topic.

Relevant.

#FLYROTHSFLY#

Q Q !UW.yye1fxo 7 Feb 2018 – 10:06:12 PM What if cures already exist?

What about the billions (public/private/govt) provided to fund cure dev?

Sheep.

These people are sick!

Q

