Future Topic Coming Into Focus, Wait For It, Timing Is Everything – Episode 2108
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 46:48 — 47.1MB) | Embed
Click On Picture To See Larger Picture
The [CB] is now pushing BJ to do what they want in regard to trade. BJ is pushing back, he holds all the cards, the BREXIT is moving forward and he doesn’t have to make a deal with the EU if he doesn’t want to. The [CB] are looking at the event and they haven’t decided to get involved yet, with all other events they reacted very quickly. Trump is waiting for the right time, it has to play out to push the economy to new highs. The [DS] is fighting for their lives, this is their main event, they need to push this to the extreme because they know what comes next. This event was planned from the start, [GS] announced in Davos. The patriots are prepared, Trump not worried, the market needed an adjustment, timing is everything. The future topic is now coming into focus.
Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight
Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.
Current News – 02.27.2020
Watch The X22 Report On Video
Economy
U.K. rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away
- EU wants common trading standards and continued fishing rights, which Johnson’s govt. has declined
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government rebuffed EU demands for common trading standards and continued fishing rights.
- And it warned it could walk away from the talks if a “broad outline” of a deal is not agreed by a meeting planned for June.
- This would see Britain’s currently seamless trading arrangements with the EU, forged over half a century, abruptly end after a post-Brexit transition period expires in December.
- Mr. Johnson wants a free trade agreement similar to the EU’s deal with Canada, set alongside separate agreements on issues such as fishing, energy and aviation.
Source: thehindu.com
- , ECB head Christine Lagarde poured cold water on expectations of an imminent coordinated central bank market rescue, when she downplayed the chances of the ECB providing an imminent response to the spread of the coronavirus, which has prompted economists to slash their eurozone growth forecasts.
- The ECB president told the Financial Times the ECB was monitoring the outbreak “very carefully” but said it was not yet at the stage where it would have a lasting impact on inflation and, therefore, require a monetary policy response.
- At the same time, she said the bank would have to determine whether coronavirus was set to cause a “long-lasting shock” that would impact supply and demand as well as inflation. “But we are certainly not at that point yet,” she added.
Source: zerohedge.com
Political/Rights
- Pugh was sentenced to three years in federal prison for using fraudulent book sales to funnel illegal donations to her campaign and evade taxes. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $669,000.
- Federal prosecutors took about 50 minutes to lay out their argument for Pugh to serve 57 months in federal prison for using a criminal book-selling scheme to “rig an election and cover it up.”
Source: wbaltv.com
CEO departures by the month over the last 12 years.
A record 219 CEOs left their posts in January; a 37% increase from December and a 27% increase just since the previous high last October. pic.twitter.com/N3l0NUdyUz
— Q Research Notables (@QAnonNotables) February 27, 2020
The fact that we are still trying to make lynching illegal at the federal law is telling of where we are in our country.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 26, 2020
- Retired agent says bureau’s Obama-era leaders ignored privacy, cost warnings, may have retained program for ‘political espionage’
- he FBI agent who ran the bureau’s warrantless spying program said he warned ex-Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe that the program was a useless waste of taxpayer money that needlessly infringed Americans’ civil liberties but his bosses refused to take action.
- Retired Special Agent Bassem Youssef ran the FBI’s Communications Analysis Unit from late 2004 until his retirement in late 2014. the deeply flawed program, which was started in response to the Sept. 11 attacks, was allowed to keep going to give Americans a false sense of security in the war on terror and possibly to enable inappropriate spying, such as that which targeted President Trump’s 2016 campaign.
- “I have no doubt, or very little doubt, that it was used for political spying or political espionage,” Youssef said during a lengthy interview for the John Solomon Reports podcast.
- The audit showed that while the program had generated two moderate leads for counterterrorism cases, it had not helped thwart dozens of terrorism attacks as officials had claimed, despite costing tens of millions of dollars per year.
- In fact, the program was generating large numbers of “false negatives and positives,” Youssef said.
- Asked why the FBI would keep a program that was not producing any terrorism leads, Youssef said: “It was a way to say, you know, it’s an insurance policy to show that we’re doing everything we can, when in fact it wasn’t giving us anything of what we hoped it would get.”
Source: justinnews.com
Comey’s FBI misled the FISA Court 17 times.
We can’t simply reauthorize the system that allowed those lies and omissions to happen.
Now is our chance to fix it.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 26, 2020
They spied on my campaign! https://t.co/LpIc3cNBnr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2020
Ex-Flynn deputy K.T. McFarland says Mueller pressured her to “implicate” Trump
- Trump’s former deputy national security adviser said Robert Mueller’s investigators “wanted me to plead guilty for a crime I didn’t commit” in an attempt to get her to help them “implicate” President Trump in wrongdoing.
- McFarland is mentioned in Mueller’s report 150 times and was interviewed by the FBI in summer 2017. She initially denied talking to Flynn about any discussions he had with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak about sanctions in December 2016. She reportedly revised her statement to say Flynn may have talked to her about the sanctions after his December 2017 guilty plea contradicted her.
- She described her initial eight-hour conversation with two FBI investigators who showed up at her house “unannounced,” telling her they wanted to find out what happened with Russian interference in 2016. She told them: “I want to find out too!” At the end of that discussion, during which she didn’t have an attorney, McFarland says the FBI told her “it’s probably good for you” that she answered thoroughly, which she took as a sinister hint of things to come.
- McFarland was later interviewed at the special counsel’s office in Washington, D.C.
- “I shook hands with Mr. Mueller, and I shook hands with his five killer lawyers,” McFarland said. “The implication of their questions is they wanted me to plead guilty for a crime I didn’t commit.”
- McFarland said they either wanted to pressure her “to plead guilty to lying” and hoped “that I would implicate others, potentially even the president of the United States. … That was their narrative.”
- This echoed her claims that Mueller tried to ensnare her in a “perjury trap.”
Source: washingtonexaminer.com
False Flags
Coronavirus poses a serious health, diplomatic, & economic threat, & we must be prepared to confront it head-on. So I’m introducing a bill to transfer all funding for @realDonaldTrump‘s racist border wall to @HHSGov & @USAID to combat coronavirus. https://t.co/8IEhBWRjeL pic.twitter.com/9oAF0A2lGT
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2020
- If you’re feeling awful, you know who to blame.
Source: nytimes.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Says State Is Monitoring 8,400 Coronavirus Cases
Q!!mG7VJxZNCI
[Example CA]
https://calmatters.org/articles/commentary/gavin-newsoms-keeping-it-all-in-the-family/amp/?📁
What ‘family’ runs CA?
They are all connected.
Wealth-Power-Influence
[RIGGED]
The More You Know….
Q
Those who have the most to lose will be pushing this event, those who pushed Russia, Russia will be pushing corona corona etc…
- Watch politicians
- Watch the MSM
- Watch which states
They will drip news out to push the market down to push fear, 1000s are being monitored, 1000s are being quarantined, hundreds of schools are closing, hundreds of business are closing etc..
Look out for words like monitoring, quarantined, closure, shutdown, this does not mean that people have the coronavirus, these are used for your mind to fill in the rest of the fear push.
- President Donald Trump commented on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) criticisms of him at his coronavirus press conference
- A reporter asked, “What is your response to Speaker Pelosi, who said earlier today you don’t know what you’re talking about about the coronavirus? I’m also wondering if you’d want to address critics who say you can’t be trusted about what your administration is saying?”
- Trump said, “I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent. She lost the Congress once. I think she’s going to lose it again. She lifted my poll numbers up 10 points. I never thought i would see that so quickly and so easily. I’m leading everybody. We’re doing great. I don’t want to do it that way. It’s almost unfair if you think about it. But I think she’s incompetent and I think she’s not thinking about the country. Instead of making a statement like that where I’ve been beating her routinely at everything, instead of making a statement like that, she should be saying we have to work together because we have a big problem potentially, and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem. I hope that it’s going to be a very little problem, but we have to work together. Instead, she wants to do the same thing with Crying Chuck Schumer. He goes out and says the president only asks for $2.5 million. He should have $8.5 billion. This is the first time I’ve ever been told we should take more. Usually, it’s we have to take less. We should be working together. He shouldn’t be making statements like that because it’s so bad for the country.”
- He continued, “Nancy Pelosi, she should go back to her district, cleaned it up.”
Source: breitbart.com
- teria, the politicians to pile on the recriminations, and for everything—the disease itself and its aftereffects on public life—to get much worse.
Source: thefederalist.com
So lets put this together, who started it all, well George soros signalled what they were planning on doing at Davos, but this was planned way before that, Obama gave the signal back in Dec,remember his health insurance video, green goblin, health insurance, he takes his orders from Soros
George Soros warns Trump of potential economic doom before election
- .
- “Trump’s economic team has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy,” Soros warned his guests at an informal dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
- “The stock market, already celebrating Trump’s military success, is breaking out to reach new heights,” he said. “But an overheated economy can’t be kept boiling for too long. If all this had happened closer to the elections, it would have assured his reelection.”
- “His problem is that the elections are still 10 months away, and in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime,” Soros said.
Source: cnbc.com
- Russia collusion did not work
- Obstruction did not work
- ism did not work
- Impeachment did not work
- Raising the rates to bring the economy down did not work
- Pushing recession by the MSM at the end of 2019 did not work
- The patriots are ready to bring the storm, the [DS] is panicking, they can’t use a small event to get Trump out, they need something big, war with NK, Iran, Russia etc will not work, Trump cannot be suckered into a war., the [CB]/[DS] needed something big that would cover everything up and stop Trump, a virus that cannot be stopped,
- MSM will push fear everyday
- US politician will join in, trolls will join in
- Fear will push business to shut, Fear will make the market come down,Fear will give them what they want
- Patriots know the plan, they let it play out, why
- Why let the coronavirus play-out?
- 1. Never Interfere With an Enemy While He’s in the Process of Destroying Himself
- 2. [ATTACKS WILL ONLY INTENSIFY]
- 3. Ask yourself, WHY?
- 4. Ammunition is hard to come by
- 5. SOROS controls organizations of people.
- 6. Ready to play?
- 7. The Economy needs to look like it is in trouble, why? To push the Fed to cut rates and push more stimulus
- 8. Optics are important, Economy improves, Trump eradicates coronavirus before 2020
- 9. We have a SPECIAL PLACE picked out for [GS].
- 10. Really special.
Problems with this event, the fear push will only last so long until people realize it is not that big of a threat, Trump know this, this is why he is letting it all play out
Coronavirus Threat to Americans ‘Remains Very Low,’ Trump Says
- TAKE A LISTEN
Source: theepochtimes.com
How do you defeat the fear push, you let people know they are safe
How do you do this, you tell them there is a cure, once this is made public this entire event is done.
Trump is letting this playout, he needed the markets to comedown, this event will play right into his campaign in 2020.
- Fed will be foreced to lower rates push stimulus
- The wall protected the people
- strong immigration protected the people
- economy is growing again, the economy was able to overcome a deadly pandemic
- Trump was won against a deadly pandemic, he knows exactly what he is doing even though the MSM, corrupt politicians said he didn’t
But we need to remember there is another agenda for the coronavirus, this will be used to allow certain people to escape the storm, we are already seeing this
Developing: Top Iranian Female Lawmaker Masoumeh Ebtekar has Coronavirus – Spokesperson for 1979 Hostage Takers
- A state-owned newspaper in Iran says Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic and a spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has the new coronavirus.
State media also reported that Iranian cleric Hadi Khosroshahi died from coronavirus in Qom.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
Breaking via Tasmin News Service in Iran: Former Iranian Ambassador to Vatican and Top Cleric Hadi Khosrowshahi Dies from Coronavirus
- 81-year-old cleric and former Ambassador to the Vatican Hadi Khosrowshahi died of coronavirus
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
Iran’s Vice President Diagnosed with Coronavirus, State Media Confirms
Then we have this
Pence to Pope Francis: ‘You have made me a hero’
- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, , held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis on Friday and quipped that he emerged from the encounter feeling like “a hero”. this is around JANUARY , 2020
source: reuters.com
Pope Francis sick a day after supporting coronavirus sufferers
- Pope Francis has come down with a “slight indisposition,” forcing him to cancel a planned Mass in Rome, just a day after he expressed his solidarity with coronavirus sufferers around the world — and as the disease continues to spread across Italy.
- The Vatican has not specified the nature of the pope’s illness, but he was seen coughing and blowing his nose
- Meanwhile, 400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy, and 12 people have died. Most of the cases have been reported in northern Italy.
- Three cases were reported in Rome, but each person has already recovered.
Source: nypost.com
Everything is already starting to change in china
Q!ITPb.qbhqoRed Cross is corrupt and used as a piggy bank.
Future topic.
Diseases created by families in power (pop control + pharma billions kb).
Think AIDS.
Future topic.
Relevant.
#FLYROTHSFLY#
Q
Q!UW.yye1fxo
What if cures already exist?
What about the billions (public/private/govt) provided to fund cure dev?
Sheep.
These people are sick!
Q
from x22report.com