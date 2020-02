Just for you to know, I opened not exactly the mirror but same vector blog in Russian as Russmoothiex12. You can find it here . It is, of course, Reminiscence of the Future (in Russian). Same topics, same ol’, same ol’ with a slightly bigger emphasis on Russia’s affairs, e.g. I long ago wanted to express my opinion on Russia’s liberda in my own, very specific way, including, possibly, quantification of their imbecility and depravity–now I will be able to do so. I don’t think that for the majority of my international non-Russian speaking audience those issues will be of any significant interests but, as always, you, guys, are all welcome to partake in my Russian writing using Google Translate and I think that Disqus engine is now working there too. Without going there first, guess what my first post there is about;))