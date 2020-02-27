Gains And Setbacks Of Syrian Army In Greater Idlib February 23-27, 2020 (Map Update)

southfront.org

Since February 25, Turkish troops and their friends from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) and other al-Qaeda-affilated groups have recaptured the towns of Nayrab and Saraqib in eastern Idlib cutting off the M5 highway in this point. At the sane tine, they have lost a large chunk of the area in southern Idlib.

