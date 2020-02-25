southfront.org

Since February 23, units of the Syrian Army have liberated over 10 settlements from militants in souhern Idlib advancing in the direction of Kafr Nub. At the same time, Turkish-led forces (mostly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members) have re-entered the village of Nayrab amid an intense fighting with the Syrian Army.

from https://southfront.org/gains-and-setbacks-of-syrian-army-in-greater-idlib-since-february-23-2020-map-update/