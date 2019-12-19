President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, comrade officers, veterans,

I am very glad to be with you today at the gala evening marking Security Agency Worker’s Day. And I want to warmly congratulate those present in this hall, all our colleagues, our comrades-in-arms on the upcoming professional holiday, the holiday of the strong, courageous … (Applause.) Yes, let us applaud ourselves.

This is the holiday of the strong, courageous people, people of character who protect Russia from internal and external threats, uphold its constitutional system and sovereignty, and defend the national interests of our state.

The requirements to your service have always been special. They include high skills, endurance, reliability, honour and integrity. It is these qualities, the constant readiness to spare no effort and to sacrifice your life for the sake of the Motherland, that have always distinguished the best employees of security agencies.

With their exploits and their heroism, they wrote many legendary, glorious pages in the annals of the history of both the special services and of our Fatherland, and made a great, invaluable contribution to the approach of the Great Victory, the 75th anniversary of which we will celebrate together in May next year.

To be continued.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62370