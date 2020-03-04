Gang member neutralized in Russia’s Ingushetia

MAGAS, March 4. /TASS/. A gang member is killed in a special operation in the rural area of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, the head of local administration told TASS on Wednesday.

“The special operation has ended. Law enforcement officers said they had eradicated one militant. It is reported that he is neither a resident of the village nor a resident of Ingushetia,” the official said.

According to the official, the village is small and its residents have not seen any strangers recently.

“However, many wild garlic pickers come to the nearby forest at this time of year,” he added.

Ingushetia’s Sunzhensky district administration told TASS that the militant killed in the special operation lived in another Russian North Caucasus region, Dagestan.

“The [man] killed by law enforcement officers was not a resident of Ingushetia, he lived in Dagestan,” the official stated adding that they had no other information as to the man’s identity.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1126551