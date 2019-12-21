Gazprom, Naftogaz may enter into 5-year contract

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom and Naftogaz may sign a contract on transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for 5 years, the volume of gas transit in 2020 will amount to 65 bln cubic meters, and in 2021-2024 – 40 bln cubic meters annually. The figures were confirmed to reporters by Gazprom after publication in the Ukrainian media.

“The numbers are correct,” Gazprom said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101985