TheDuran|

Genocide already happening !

‎Stynes Robert‎ to Exeter STOP 5G & SMART METERS

ID2020

“The Chinese were all given mandatory vaccines last fall.

The vaccine contained replicating, DIGITIZED (controllable) RNA which were activated by 60Ghz mm 5G waves that were just turned on in Wuhan (as well as all other Countries using 60Ghz 5G ) with the “smart dust” that everyone on the globe has been inhaling through chemtrails.

That’s why when they say someone is “cured”, the “virus” can be “digitally” reactivated at any time and the person can literally drop dead. ￼The Diamond Princess Cruise ship was SPECIFICALLY equipped with 60Ghz 5G.

It’s basically remote assassination. Americans are currently breathing in this “smart” dust through chemtrails.

Think of it like this….. add the combination of vaccines, chemtrails (smart dust) and 5G and your body becomes internally digitized and can be remotely controlled.

A person’s organ functions can be stopped remotely if one is deemed non-compliant.

Wuhan was a test run for ID2020.

The elite call this 60Ghz mm 5G wave the “V” wave (Virus) to mock us.

Trump has created a space force in part to combat this weaponized technology.

We need to vehemently REJECT the attempted “mandatory vaccine” issue because our lives depend on it.”

The ID2020 Alliance has launched a new digital identity program at its annual summit in New York, in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh, vaccine alliance Gavi, and new partners in gove…

biometricupdate.com

ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines

The ID2020 Alliance has launched a new digital identity program at its annual summit in New York, in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh, vaccine alliance Gavi, and new partners in gove…

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

from https://theduran.com/genocide-already-happening/