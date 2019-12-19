Germany ‘won’t back down’ under threat of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia
During Wednesday’s Q&A session in parliament, lawmakers asked Merkel about the possibility of the US slapping sanctions on German companies building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The chancellor said that she firmly opposes such sanctions because they have an extraterritorial effect. They will not push Berlin to abandon the project, however, she said.
On Tuesday, the US Senate approved a bill that allows the imposition of sanctions on German entities over Nord Stream 2. Officials in Washington have long tried to pressure Germany into ditching the project, arguing that it would render the country too dependent on Moscow.
The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, slammed the US’ crusade against the pipeline as an attempt to promote the sale of its own natural gas in Europe by means of “unlawful competition.”
