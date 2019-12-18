Giuliani Reveals Evidence of Yovanovitch, Biden Corruption in Ukraine

21CentyryWire |

In a recent media segment, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who has recently returned from Ukraine, claims to have new evidence of Obama era corruption involving senior US officials. He believes that recent impeachment efforts by Democrats are merely part of a politicized ‘cover-up’ designed to conceal massive money laundering and bribery scandals which were allowed to take place under the gaze of then Vice President Joe Biden.



As 21WIRE also reported recently, one of US Congressman Adam Schiff’s star witnesses during the recent House Impeachment Hearings, former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, had in fact blocked travel visas to the USA of officers from the Ukrainian General Office of Prosecutions to prevent them from pursuing a corruption case involving US persons. According to prosecutor Kostyantyn Kulyk, who was in charge of Burisma Holdings investigation, “We were supposed to share this information during a working trip to the United States.” Kulyk added,“However, the [U.S.] ambassador blocked us from obtaining a visa. She didn’t explicitly deny our visa, but also didn’t give it to us.”

Will this new evidence trigger legal action in the US? Giuliani discusses his findings with Fox News host Laura Ingram this week. Watch:

[embedded content]

.

READ ALSO: Hunting for Hunter: Evidence Reveals Biden, Burisma Ukraine Bond Scandal, Tied to U.S. Firm

READ MORE UKRAINEGATE A NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire UkraineGate Files

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT MEDIA PLATFORM– BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV