“Glitch” Or Hack: Countless Fidelity Accounts Showing Zero Balance

This post was originally published on this site

While stocks are hitting fresh all time highs, bringing joy and spreading the “wealth effect” across America, clients of the Fidelity brokerage are having a rather shitty day because due to a glitch, or perhaps a hack, countless accounts are currently showing a zero balance, or simply removing accounts altogether.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

While we assume this pesky “glitch” will be resolved promptly, we should point out that if the market were to ever again suffer a down day and should investors wish to sell some/all of their holdings, this would be a convenient way to quickly and efficiently prevent that from ever happening.

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/powEgnqqd7M/glitch-or-hack-countless-fidelity-brokerage-accounts-showing-zero-balance

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments