“Glitch” Or Hack: Countless Fidelity Accounts Showing Zero Balance
While stocks are hitting fresh all time highs, bringing joy and spreading the “wealth effect” across America, clients of the Fidelity brokerage are having a rather shitty day because due to a glitch, or perhaps a hack, countless accounts are currently showing a zero balance, or simply removing accounts altogether.
While we assume this pesky “glitch” will be resolved promptly, we should point out that if the market were to ever again suffer a down day and should investors wish to sell some/all of their holdings, this would be a convenient way to quickly and efficiently prevent that from ever happening.
@Fidelity Is there currently a problem with your website? When I log in I am not seeing any of my accounts.
— kctacoparty (@kctacoparty) February 19, 2020
Ok @Fidelity why is my balance saying zero today? IT problems?
— Finance after 50 💵🍔🏋️♂️ (@FINANCEAFTER50) February 19, 2020
Welp. Things aren’t going well over @Fidelity this morning. #TechnicalProbs pic.twitter.com/fCxKtH6eOB
— Karen L. Alexander (@KarenLeeAlex) February 19, 2020
@Fidelity Are you experiencing a widespread outage? I can’t see any of my fidelity accounts in my view.. I notice other twitter users are experiencing the same.. and I’m 99th in the chat queue!
— Sanjay Hiranandani (@snh) February 19, 2020
@Fidelity Your site seems to be having issues, all my accounts and positions are no longer showing up for some reason, they were fine about 20 mins ago, although I was having issues with being logged out when trying to open new positions.
— Joe Rice (@JoeRiceOfficial) February 19, 2020
I saw my @Fidelity account and almost had a heart attack. The balance was $0. I just learned there website is down.
— Guy Spann (@GuySpann) February 19, 2020
@fidelity is screwed up. Showing me zero balance right now. #fidelity
— Uncle Sam (@VermontCheese) February 19, 2020
Umm @Fidelity why are all of my accounts showing zero? 🙁 Have y’all be hacked?
— Baller Mom 🏀 (@Hey_MsGigi) February 19, 2020
@Fidelity Portfolio, Balances, etc pages of site are only showing two of my accounts and I have over ten. Please fix.
— Pete Nikolai (@PFNikolai) February 19, 2020
@Fidelity is down
— EmotionlessCapital (@emotionlessCap) February 19, 2020
