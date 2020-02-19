“Glitch” Or Hack: Countless Fidelity Accounts Showing Zero Balance

While stocks are hitting fresh all time highs, bringing joy and spreading the “wealth effect” across America, clients of the Fidelity brokerage are having a rather shitty day because due to a glitch, or perhaps a hack, countless accounts are currently showing a zero balance, or simply removing accounts altogether.

While we assume this pesky “glitch” will be resolved promptly, we should point out that if the market were to ever again suffer a down day and should investors wish to sell some/all of their holdings, this would be a convenient way to quickly and efficiently prevent that from ever happening.

@Fidelity Is there currently a problem with your website? When I log in I am not seeing any of my accounts. — kctacoparty (@kctacoparty) February 19, 2020

Ok @Fidelity why is my balance saying zero today? IT problems? — Finance after 50 💵🍔🏋️‍♂️ (@FINANCEAFTER50) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Are you experiencing a widespread outage? I can’t see any of my fidelity accounts in my view.. I notice other twitter users are experiencing the same.. and I’m 99th in the chat queue! — Sanjay Hiranandani (@snh) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Your site seems to be having issues, all my accounts and positions are no longer showing up for some reason, they were fine about 20 mins ago, although I was having issues with being logged out when trying to open new positions. — Joe Rice (@JoeRiceOfficial) February 19, 2020

I saw my @Fidelity account and almost had a heart attack. The balance was $0. I just learned there website is down. — Guy Spann (@GuySpann) February 19, 2020

@fidelity is screwed up. Showing me zero balance right now. #fidelity — Uncle Sam (@VermontCheese) February 19, 2020

Umm @Fidelity why are all of my accounts showing zero? 🙁 Have y’all be hacked? — Baller Mom 🏀 (@Hey_MsGigi) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Portfolio, Balances, etc pages of site are only showing two of my accounts and I have over ten. Please fix. — Pete Nikolai (@PFNikolai) February 19, 2020

