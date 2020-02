“Glitch” Or Hack: Countless Fidelity Accounts Showing Zero Balance

This post was originally published on this site

While stocks are hitting fresh all time highs, bringing joy and spreading the “wealth effect” across America, clients of the Fidelity brokerage are having a rather shitty day because due to a glitch, or perhaps a hack, countless accounts are currently showing a zero balance, or simply removing accounts altogether.

While we assume this pesky “glitch” will be resolved promptly, we should point out that if the market were to ever again suffer a down day and should investors wish to sell some/all of their holdings, this would be a convenient way to quickly and efficiently prevent that from ever happening.

@Fidelity Is there currently a problem with your website? When I log in I am not seeing any of my accounts. — kctacoparty (@kctacoparty) February 19, 2020

Ok @Fidelity why is my balance saying zero today? IT problems? — Finance after 50 💵🍔🏋️‍♂️ (@FINANCEAFTER50) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Are you experiencing a widespread outage? I can’t see any of my fidelity accounts in my view.. I notice other twitter users are experiencing the same.. and I’m 99th in the chat queue! — Sanjay Hiranandani (@snh) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Your site seems to be having issues, all my accounts and positions are no longer showing up for some reason, they were fine about 20 mins ago, although I was having issues with being logged out when trying to open new positions. — Joe Rice (@JoeRiceOfficial) February 19, 2020

I saw my @Fidelity account and almost had a heart attack. The balance was $0. I just learned there website is down. — Guy Spann (@GuySpann) February 19, 2020

@fidelity is screwed up. Showing me zero balance right now. #fidelity — Uncle Sam (@VermontCheese) February 19, 2020

Umm @Fidelity why are all of my accounts showing zero? 🙁 Have y’all be hacked? — Baller Mom 🏀 (@Hey_MsGigi) February 19, 2020

@Fidelity Portfolio, Balances, etc pages of site are only showing two of my accounts and I have over ten. Please fix. — Pete Nikolai (@PFNikolai) February 19, 2020

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/powEgnqqd7M/glitch-or-hack-countless-fidelity-brokerage-accounts-showing-zero-balance