Gold Surges Back Above $1,600, 30Y Yield Tumbles Below 2.00%, Stocks 'Dip'

Gold futures have just surged back above $1600 as investors worldwide charge into safe-havens this morning (bonds are also bid, as is the USDollar) as it becomes clearer and clearer that China is lying and no one really knows the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gold is back near Iran-Missile-Strike highs, breaking back above $1600… if we close here this will be the highest close for gold since April 2013…

Notably, gold is rallying along with the USDollar (against fiat currencies)…

The 30Y Yield dropped back below 2.00%…

And even stocks are down today… a little…

You have to laugh really!

