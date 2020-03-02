Google News

TRUMP WILL SQUASH BIDEN LIKE A BUG

Americans who would walk a mile to vote for Bernie just won’t show up at the polls if Biden is nominated, just as the forced presence of Hillary Clinton took the wind out of their sales in 2016. I could barely drag myself out to vote, but I felt I had no choice, though the phrase “Devil and the Deep Blue Sea” came to mind.

Biden just has too much baggage, from his own debut on the scene and his failure to adjust to the early plagiarism charge in his own campaign (back when honesty mattered!), through the vote for the Iraq war, the obvious nepotism at work with Hunter and the mysterious job in Ukraine for a corrupt oil company, even his “big f*cking deal” comment that disrupted the tone of Obama’s health care victory. reveal a lack of taste the simplest of us can appreciate. He has a way of stomping on his own parade that is as compulsive as Trump’s eternal ignorant gaffes; a seemingly personal dialogue with the momentum of the train of his own purpose that throws him off track, every time he approaches a crossing.

Instead of distinctly clarifying the charges against him and Hunter in Ukraine, he hemmed and hawed, was abusive to reporters and attendees of rallies, whenever the question came up; because there is no defense against such shady dealings; and Trump, of all equal offenders, threw him that bone early, which he refused to pick up and eat, with those new teeth and all he had going for him. His haughty, presumptive refusal to deal with it left a blank spot in the whole impeachment drama that needed to be filled and basically brought that trial to its knees.

Frankly, I think Trump has finally wearied of the Presidency and all it contains. He’s old and tired and stupid and vulnerable, his friends are all in jail or going there, thanks to him, and there isn’t a whole lot left to steal anyway. But Biden presents the kind of target he won’t be able to resist, and just like Hillary, with the shadow of Bill, wandering around the White House with nothing to do but pinch intern’s asses– when any feminist could see she should have left him years ago– may have been the deal breaker for the already uninspired voters who have watched her disappoint them too many times with her “beat the boys at their own game” attitude; Biden’s old school “compromise is always wise” defense gives the Left nothing to hold onto, in an age when the weakness of pure capitalism is beginning to bare the bones of those who suffer most under it; namely the economic underdogs with no Old Money to prop them up. Success has become a relay race with the economic advantage of inheritance is passed on and on. Kind of makes you want to stick your foot out in the track, don’t it?

Any fool can see that the health care industry can only profit when illness prevails, the basic flaw in its game. Profit therefore muddies the purpose of the industry itself. Hence competition and profit are not always allies, and clearly this is one of those times when “out of the box” thinking must prevail in some quarters of human endeavor. Europe has left us in the dust in that department. They have had to settle for inherent social contradictions since the days when they had to embalm their royal families ‘for old time’s sake’ instead of chopping off their heads, so as not to terrify the populace brought up to deify them. Now what remains of them is a tourist industry, so that worked out for everyone ! Turns out you can have your cake and eat it too; and we can have Capitalism and Socialism, when the latter works better to achieve the results we’re after. Maybe that hybrid just needs a new name?

Any fool can feel the new generation of thinkers and movers seething under the heel of the Fixed Economy that shows no mercy to the next in line to decide not if, but how we’ll move on to the Next New Deal. Nor do I think Bernie’s Robin Hood game of ripping off the rich to patch up the inequities of rigid Capitalism is going to work; but the light he shines on the reality of the disparity between rich and poor is essential for understanding that steps to adjust to the present obvious inequities must be taken.

I just don’t see why the military budget doesn’t get the whacking it deserves. Worldwide, among the younger set, there is too much sympathy and cohesion from actual rapid communication, to allow for out and out warfare any more. War has become humanity’s auto – immune disease. It has played its part and it’s over. The cure, just like John Lennon said, is the recognition that all it takes is a change of mind, which among the educated youth of today has already taken place.

That New Deal involves opening a whole new pack of cards, getting out some new snacks, opening the windows and letting in some fresh air, and maybe even changing the game itself. And we’re gonna need a bigger table. Trump doesn’t even understand the concept of playing fair, so his game is always how to cheat.

But Bernie has that new pack of cards in his pocket.He’s the oldest and the youngest at the same time. He’s trying to put a bowl of fresh fruit on the table, pry the windows open and start over, and he’s surrounded by a bevy of fresh young faces, eager to redefine that famous “American Dream”, to include all of its New American Dreamers.

So why don’t we let him? What, in God’s name, have we got to lose?