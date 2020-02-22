Gordon Duff: Zionism Is Not Jewish, It Is a Satanic Offshoot of Freemasonry . . . The Luciferian-Deep State roots of Erdogan’s Holocaust in Idlib

The Luciferian-Deep State roots of Erdogan’s Holocaust in Idlib, What you will never be told

Why is Erdogan backing al Qaeda against Russia and Syria? What is the tie between them?

Both oppose “Baathism,” an anti-Masonic movement that took root in Egypt under Nassar, Syria under the Assad’s and Iraq under Sadam. Gaddafi?

It recognized Freemasonry inside Islam and in particular, the Islamic Brotherhood, as financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as a form of Zionism. Zionism isn’t Jewish, it is an offshoot of Freemasonry that worships the old gods, and that one god that they place above all.

