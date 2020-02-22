Gowdy: I Don’t Know Anyone Who Thinks Russia Prefers Trump to Win over ‘Comrade’ Sanders (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he was skeptical of a New York Times report that Russia was working to help President Donald Trump win reelection later this year during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

The former GOP congressman said he was unaware of anyone who believed Russia would prefer Trump over Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and noted the report was based on information the intelligence community had assessed.

He also criticized his former colleague Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for being the source of the report for the Times. – READ MORE

from https://truepundit.com/gowdy-i-dont-know-anyone-who-thinks-russia-prefers-trump-to-win-over-comrade-sanders-video/