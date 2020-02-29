Greece closes borders, deploys Army, Helicopters and Naval Warships to defend Europe from Turkey

The European Union Times

FINALLY! Thank you Greece, may God protect your country! Thank you, thank you, thank you for taking a stand and doing something about it! Europe thanks you, we thank you, Christianity thanks you, GOD thanks you, Jesus is applauding you!

We thought we were goners. Nobody in Europe or America is even talking about this except for us and a few others. What Turkey is doing is basically a declaration of war! Troops must be sent and not allow a single invader to pass through.

Following the military escalation between the Russian-backed Syrian army and the Turkish regime, combined with announcements from Turkey that it would be making good on previous threats to flood Europe with migrants, Greece has completely sealed off its border with Turkey.

The Greek government has deployed fifty navy warships to protect the Greek islands and ten helicopters to guard land borders against foreign invaders sent by the Erdogan regime, German daily tabloid Bild reports.

The seemingly drastic moves come after a veiled threat made by the spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling AKP party, Ömer Celik, who earlier had alluded to the fact that Turkey’s borders to Europe could be opened.

“Our refugee policy remains the same, but here we have a situation. We can no longer keep the refugees,” Celik said.

Although the Turkish government hasn’t made an official statement announcing that the border has been opened, a source told journalists from the news agency Reuters that all Turkish border guards, coastguards officer, and police had all been ordered to stand down, Voice of Europe reported.

Adding weight to that claim, Turkish journalist Ragip Solyu wrote on Twitter that the Turkish border would be open for the next 72 hours to any and all migrants who would like to make their way to continental Europe.

Numerous videos have surfaced on social media depicting fighting-aged male migrants clashing with Greek border guards and security forces at various Greek-Turkish land borders.

Ever wonder what a 21st century invasion looks like? Here they come as Sultan Erdogan opens the floodgates to Greece. pic.twitter.com/wkNmzcnAi5 — David Vance (@DVATW) February 29, 2020

The chaotic news comes just days after 50 riot police officers and 10 protesters were left injured after hundreds of Greeks living on the island of Lesbos clashed with police last Wednesday night over the government’s plan to build new camps for the foreign invaders.

Source

Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.