Greece Closes Its Eastern Border, As Migrants Sent By Turkey Flood It

The Greek-Turkish border is being stormed by migrants. On March 1st, Stelios Petsas, the spokesman of the Greek government, said that Greece is experiencing an extraordinary and organized pressure by mass population movements.

Petsas said that Turkey directs and encourages these movements of populations, something that is in violation of the EU-Turkey Statement of 2016.

The spokesperson noted that these people try to enter Greece by using violence, and thus the country is under an ”active, serious, extraordinary and asymmetrical threat against its security.”

As a result, Greece will upgrade its border security to the maximum level across the entire eastern border, by using police and military.

Greece will also suspend for a month all asylum applications of those who enter the country illegally.

Petsas also said that Athens will try to send all those who enter Greece illegally to their country of origins, without recording their data.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also accused Turkey of publicizing misinformation.

Disinformation campaign by Turkish authorities continues. The reality: 10,000 people were prevented from entering Greek territory (all along Evros) from yesterday morning to this morning. 73 -unrelated to #Idlib– persons illegally crossed, were arrested & accordingly prosecuted https://t.co/bqN2V6CLDM — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 1, 2020

No one can cross the Greek borders. All those attempting illegal entry, are effectively prevented from entering. Numbers cited by Turkish authorities are entirely false and misleading. — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 1, 2020

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

A Greek police officer was injured during a new round of clashes between law enforcement and migrants trying to enter Greece. Refugees and migrants from the Turkish side of the border were throwing rocks toward Greece.

Another video shows Greek military personnel spreading the message that the Greek border is closed to those who try to enter the country illegally.

[embedded content]

The EU is calling an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council next week to discuss the situation in Idlib, Syria which caused the Greek-Turkish border escalation.

#Idlib – ongoing fighting is a serious threat to intl peace and security and causing untold human suffering. I am calling for extraordinary Foreign Affairs @EUCouncil to discuss situation with EU ministers. Contacts with key actors ongoing. Full statement->https://t.co/9i9ayJwqVn — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 1, 2020

Greek armed forces are sending reinforcements to Evros. This footage is from earlier on Sunday where a column of army vehicles are seen on Egnatia Highway heading towards the Greek-Turkish border.

Ενισχύονται οι στρατιωτικές δυνάμεις στον #Εβρο.. Αυτή την στιγμή γεμάτη η Εγνατία Οδός με στρατιωτικά οχήματα.. Μπράβο στην κυβέρνηση!#Εβρος pic.twitter.com/N3Zj2KLUwa — Νίκος Σωτηροπουλος (@NIKSOTIROPOYLOS) March 1, 2020

Greek police used water cannons to disperse a large crowd of migrants and refugees that moved closer to the Greek border. Greek journalists who had been called for a briefing by officers were evacuated from the area as their security was compromised, Greek Reporter learns.

[embedded content]

There were clashes between the Greek and the Turkish border, as refugees and migrants threw rocks and the Greek police respond with tear gas.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Video shows a group of people attacking individuals on Lesvos, and throwing their cameras in the sea. The victims are believed to be reporters or members of an NGO.

Επίθεση σε μέλη ΜΚΟ στο λιμάνι της Θέρμης στη Λέσβο. Πέταξαν τις κάμερές τους στη θάλασσα. pic.twitter.com/UYvzfgFwNN — SKAI.gr (@skaigr) March 1, 2020

The demand for solidarity with Greece gains cross-party consensus in Europe. Ska Keller, the President of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament says that ”Erdoğan is using refugees as pieces in his war game,” asking for solidarity with Greece and those who need protection.

Erdoğan is using refugees as piece in his war game. Europe shouldn’t accept to play this game but act on its values. We… Posted by Ska Keller on Sunday, March 1, 2020

The Turkish side is spreading quick propaganda of brutality by Greek authorities and claims that the influx is much bigger than it really is. This is an entirely and obviously intentionally created crisis, in a bid to pressure the EU into providing some concessions or support in its activities in Idlib.

