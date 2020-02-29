Greece fires Tear Gas after Turkey keeps its promise to Invade Europe with MILLIONS of Muslims

The European Union Times

Greek border guards stationed along the country’s northeastern land border with Turkey have deployed tear gas to ward off hundreds of foreign invaders trying to enter Europe after Turkey made good on its promise to “open the gates”.

Yesterday, after Turkish border guards disappeared from their posts after orders to stand down came from above, Greek border guards made “deterrent use” of tear gas to break up around 500 migrants who were trying to enter the country and the European Union, Greek daily newspaper Ekathimerini reports.

Vassillis Mavridis, the mayor of the Greek border town of Orestiada, announced that Turkish border guards had “disappeared since this morning”.

This brazen attempt by such a large group of migrants to illegally enter Greece at the crossing at Evros is the first of its kind since the migrant crisis in 2015. Greek authorities have said that it’s obviously a consequence of the Turkish government’s announcement earlier this week that it would no longer prevent migrants from exiting Turkey to head for continental Europe.

Sources at the Greek-Turkish border told Greek media that additional guards and police have been dispatched, patrols in the area have been increased, and that barbed wire has been placed strategically along the banks of the Evros River to make sure “every centimeter” of Greece’s and the EU’s border frontier is guarded.

The same sources also noted that the Kastanies crossing had been shut off and that additional security forces had been deployed to posts across Macedonia and Thrace. Coast guard patrols have also increased off of the port city of Alexandroupolis to stop invaders passing through Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula toward Greece.

Turkey has been threatening to flood Europe with the 3.6 million migrants it has been housing for some time now. Last September, Turkish President Recep Erodgan said that if Europe failed to provide additional logistical support to assist Turkey in dealing with migrants, that he would “open the gates” and “flood” Europe with migrants.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has also repeatedly threatened Europe, saying things like: “We are facing the biggest wave of migration in history. If we open the floodgates, no European government will be able to survive for more than six months. We advise them not to try our patience.”

