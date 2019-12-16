InvestmentWatchBlog

by Mike Manwell via Rethinking The Dollar

Thanks for watch this RTD Quick Take. Share your thoughts below and make sure to subscribe for more news related videos like this one.

Greeks will be forced to spend around a third of their income using electronic means if they want to avoid substantial fines designed to stamp out rampant tax evasion.

The Greek government expects to raise around €500m (£422m) from the plan, said Alex Patelis, the Greek prime minister’s chief economic adviser.

Here is the article mentioned in this video:

www.finance.yahoo.com/amphtml…

[embedded content]

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/greece-forces-citizens-to-spend-in-tax-evasion-crackdown/