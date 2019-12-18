Greek Orthodox Church Priests Issue Open Letter Against Recognition Of Non-Canonical Ukrainian Church

southfront.org

A group of African priests of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria and all Africa issued an open letter against the recent decision by Theodoros II of Alexandria to recognize the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine and to commemorate its primate, Epiphany Dumenko, in the Divine services.

The letter is signed by 27 priests from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia and calls on the Patriarch to reconsider the decision regarding the Ukraine question. The letter says that while the majority of the clergy and laity of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria and all Africa are from Africa, their opinion on the matter has not been taken into account.

An Open Letter of Orthodox African Priests

It was with great surprise and embarrassment that we, Orthodox African priests, learned about the decision of Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria to recognize the so-called “Orthodox Church of Ukraine.”

This sudden decision is the opposite of the position previously held by our Patriarch, and it jeopardizes the good relations of our Church with the Russian Orthodox Church that have developed in recent decades. In addition, the recognition of yesterday’s Ukrainian schismatics is criticized in many Local Churches, and means a break with the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to which most Orthodox Ukrainians belong.

As far as we know, such a decision was made without asking the opinion of the African clergy, although it is the Africans who make up the majority of clergy and parishioners of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

We would like to express our opinion and say that we do not agree with the above decision. We respect our Patriarch and obey our bishops, but, just as many priests and even bishops in the Church of Greece expressed their disagreement with a similar decision on the recognition of Ukrainian schismatics, we believe that we have no less of a right to express our opinion.

We regret the unexpected decision of the Patriarch of Alexandria and we would like to see it revised.

Rev. Fr. Agapios Omukuba, Kenya

Rev. Fr. Ambrose Chavala, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Anastasios Andrea, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Antipas Odhiam, Kenya

Rev. Fr. Athanasios Oruk, Uganda

Rev. Fr. Athanasios Rukamunuga, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Augustinus Batalingaya, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Barnabas Woasim, Zambia

Rev. Fr. Barnabas Kalumuna, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Mapalala, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Charalambos Ocen, Uganda

Rev. Fr. Chrysostomos Sospeter, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Constantine Shoki, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. David Lakwo, Uganda

Rev. Fr. Eleftherios Nchunguye, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Eliakim Kulali, Kenya

Rev. Fr. Johannes Asonga, Kenya

Rev. Fr. John Jacob, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Laurent Sakwa, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Marcos Rugemalira, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Paul Kagoma, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Hieromonk Philaretos (Kimaro), Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Petros Theophanos, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Polycarpos Uchenja, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Stephen Rushenya, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Theodoros Mutabazi, Tanzania

Rev. Fr. Archimandrite Zacharia (Enock), Tanzania

