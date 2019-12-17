Greetings on opening of first Clean Country Forum and Exhibition

The message reads, in part:

“I would like to stress that effective management of natural resources is the foundation of the country’s sustainable development and directly influences people’s quality of life and their health. This is why issues related to improving the environmental situation and promoting such attitudes as responsibility and care for the environment and natural resources as well as establishing a cutting-edge high-tech waste management system in Russia are an important national task requiring consolidated efforts from officials at all levels of government, civil society institutions, businesses and the media.

In order to move forward and achieve the goals we have set, it is essential to focus on improving the environmental culture, especially among young people, creating incentives for companies that want to use eco-friendly technologies, upgrading the legal base in this area and actively spreading the best experiences and practices, including international.

I am certain that the forum will be held in a constructive atmosphere, and its decisions will promote broad environmental education and give a new boost to the implementation of the much-needed environmental initiatives.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62358