The message reads, in part:

“Promoting health, improving the quality of life, longevity and the demographic situation in Russia, and supporting motherhood and childhood are unconditional state priorities and an important national goal.

Women make a truly enormous and unique contribution to solving these priority tasks. They work successfully in education, healthcare, the social sphere, government bodies, businesses and public organisations. They take an active part in popular projects aimed at promoting the values of large families and a healthy, active lifestyle, as well as educating younger generations.

In this context, I am pleased to note the substantial and effective work carried out by the Council of the Eurasian Women’s Forum, which has a lofty mission to improve the law, expand women’s legal, economic and social opportunities, and support their important programmes and initiatives.

I am confident that your forum will be held at an excellent organisational and creative level, will allow its participants to exchange positive experience and best practices, and will promote international humanitarian cooperation.”

