Greetings to organisers, participants and guests of 12th Shield and Rose awards ceremony

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that your project is developing successfully and enjoys broad public support and attention.

Today, ahead of a wonderful holiday – International Women’s Day – the prestigious Shield and Rose award is once again presented to female officers of law enforcement agencies and special services: talented, extraordinary and sincerely generous women, professionals of the highest class who have dedicated themselves to serving the Motherland, who honestly perform their duty and invariably demonstrate great skills, self-discipline, and sometimes true courage when solving complex tasks.”

The awards ceremony was held for the 12th time in the State Kremlin Palace. The 2020 Shield and Rose award was presented to 34 women serving in law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62935