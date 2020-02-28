Greetings to participants and guests of Russian Paralympic Committee’s 14th Return to Life award ceremony

The message reads, in part:

“The noble mission of Paralympic sports brings together many brave and courageous people. We are sincerely proud of the Russian athletes who achieve impressive results at prestigious competitions and whose victories bring hope to others. Therefore, the Return to Life award has special moral value.

By tradition, the award is presented not only to our talented Paralympians but also to their mentors, public figures and organisers, those who help the athletes succeed and who make a substantial contribution to promoting the Paralympic movement in our country.

I would like to stress that the state will continue to support Paralympians, protect their legal rights and interests at the highest level, and create all the necessary conditions for training and competing.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62880