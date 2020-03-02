Greetings to the 40th World Bandy Championship

The message reads in part:

“I am pleased to see that every year bandy attracts more and more participants and fans of this wonderful sport. Such a significant success is a result of the consistent and responsible work of the international and national federations.

And, of course, our country plays an important role in popularising Russian hockey, and regularly hosts world championships, seeking to hold them at the highest level and show its guests various Russian cities and regions.

This tournament will take place in a major centre of Siberia – Irkutsk. I am sure that the organisers have done their best to make it a special occasion for the many players and fans of this spectacular winter game, and a memorable event full of exciting victories and triumphs.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62920