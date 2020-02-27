Greetings to the guests of the 14th Return to Life awards ceremony

The message reads, in part:

“The noble mission of Paralympic sport is to bring together courageous and strong-willed people. We are sincerely proud of the Russian athletes who achieve impressive results in prestigious competitions, and whose victories give hope to others. That is why the Return to Life award has special moral value.

Traditionally, this prize is awarded not only to the best Paralympic athletes, but also to their coaches, to public figures and organisers and everyone who has helped the athletes succeed, or has made a significant contribution to the popularisation of the Paralympic movement in our country.

Allow me to emphasise that the state will continue to support Paralympic athletes, uphold their rights and interests at the highest level, and create conditions for training and competing.”

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62866