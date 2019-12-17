Grits Are Groceries, Damn It, Eggs Are Poultry, and Trump is a Low Down and Rotten Son of a Bitch

Here are the lyrics to a great song by Little Milton.

If I don’t love you, baby

Grits ain’t grocery

Eggs ain’t poultry

And Mona Lisa was a man

Oh yeah, let’s get into it, listen

All around the world I’d rather be a fly

I’d lite on my baby ‘n stay with my woman ’till I die

With a toothpick in my hand I’d dig a ten foot ditch

And run all through the jungle fightin’ lions with a switch

Because you know I love you, baby

Ooh you know I love you baby, yeah

Now if I don’t love you baby, I tell you

Grits ain’t grocery, eggs ain’t poultry

And Mona Lisa was a man

If you never heard it, where you been all your life? But if you want to hear it now, you can listen to it in the link that will follow whatever this blog turns out to be. As the saying goes, how do I know what I think until I see what I say.

The Little Milton lyrics gave me an idea about how to vary my hectoring message about what a piece of shit Donald Trump is, because if he ain’t, then grits ain’t groceries, eggs ain’t poultry, and Mona Lisa was a man.

If Trump isn’t the most impeachable American president who ever lived, then Apple ain’t a tech company, Lindsey Graham is a straight shooter, and Marilyn Monroe was a transvestite. If Mike Pence isn’t the most nauseating, toad suckin’ holy rollingest hypocrite and shameless sycophant, then kittens and bunnies ain’t furry, Allison Krause can’t sing a lick, and the NRA is the best thing that ever happened to American school children and their grieving surviving kin. If Stephen Miller ain’t an affront to the definition of human being, then Judge Judy is a pushover, Michelle Wolf ain’t funny, and Aaron Rodgers can’t throw a pass to save his ass. If Melania Trump is a caring and compassionate woman who gives a rat’s ass about bullying, then chocolate is diet food, Meryl Streep can’t act, and Mickey Mouse is a duck. If Trump wasn’t extorting Zelinsky, then Shakespeare was illiterate, Beethoven sucked at composing music, and Bob Dylan was just another run-of-the-mill crooner. If Trump spends any time at all worrying about corruption, in Ukraine or anywhere else, then salt is sweet, sugar is bitter, Babe Ruth was a celebrated pianist, Walt Disney was a ballroom dancer, and Bruce Springsteen never set foot in New Jersey.

But, ya know, grits ARE groceries, chicken is poultry, and Mona Lisa WAS NOT a man. And if the right wing isn’t in full pursuit of redefining reality and gaslighting us all on a daily basis, then sky ain’t up, dirt ain’t dirty, and Donald Trump was sent by God to make America great again, create heaven on earth just before the end times, and then ascend into the heaven to reunite with his celestial daddy.

Hallelujah, and happy holidays, cuz if this ain’t Christmas time, then the post office ain’t busy, the Christmas music isn’t growing tiresome, and the warm and fuzzy ads aren’t getting just a bit too sticky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGS2mSx4ag

_______