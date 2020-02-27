Gunman kills five, shoots himself at US brewery campus — police

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. A gunman opened fire at the campus of US brewery Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, killing five, and shot himself, local police chief, Alfonso Morales, said, according to NBC TV channel.

“The Milwaukee Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area just after 2 p.m. local time and found the suspect, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also found five employees of the “old Miller brewery” killed in the attack,” the report said, citing the police chief.

All those killed were employees of Molson Coors, one of the world’s largest brewers.

ABC News reported citing its sources that the shooter was an employee who had been fired earlier in the day. He left the building and then returned with a gun.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1124249