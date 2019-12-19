Haftar-led Libyan Army allegedly cordons off Tripoli after new advance

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Wednesday that their forces had managed to cordon off Tripoli after a series of advances against the Government of National Accord (GNA) troops.

The Commander of Moral Guidance in the Libyan National Army, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Mahjoub, said that the LNA cordoned off Tripoli after capturing several points around the city’s outskirts.

that the security cordon over the capital, Tripoli, was completed, after the attacking forces met at most points.

General Khaled Al Mahjoub said that the forces attacking the capital met at most points and cordoned off the GNA forces.

The LNA commander said the clashes are now on the streets of Tripoli, with heavy fighting taking place at the Salaheddine axis.

“Now the cordon has been tightened from Al-Dhahirah Bridge to Al-Buqei’a, they withdrew completely from there and our forces met each other, and at most points our forces joined together and there was a complete cordon over the capital,” Mahjoub added.

Regarding the Berlin conference and international calls for a political solution to the Libyan crisis , Al-Mahjoub explained that “the survival of the militias is not in line with any conference or with any political agreements and must be eliminated.”

“We believe that the dismantling and elimination of militia weapons is the solution,” the Libyan military official concluded.

