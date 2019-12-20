Haftar-led Libyan Army attempts to advance into Tripoli

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) -A commander from the Libyan National Army (LNA) said his forces are involved in a fierce battle near the capital, Tripoli, noting new advances for his forces in several areas.

Al-Senussi Qadirbu, whose forces operate at the Ain Zara axis, told Sputnik Arabic on Tuesday: “All the axes of Tripoli witness, without exception, advances with fixed steps towards the center of the capital, the most prominent of which are at the Salaheddine, the Al-Zahra Bridge and Yarmouk axes.”

“The airport hub is also witnessing the army’s continuous progress with excellent steps towards Al-Gas Street, Al-Muttabat Street, the airport road tanks and the transport division,” the spokesman said.

While the LNA makes these claims, the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) denies any advances made by the Haftar-led forces.

Furthermore, the GNA recently signed a military cooperation agreement with Turkey, which will allow the latter’s armed forces to enter Libya if the Tripoli-based government calls on Ankara for assistance.

Turkey has not deployed troops to Libya as of yet; however, Ankara’s recent moves in the eastern Mediterranean has increased tensions with several nations, including Greece and Egypt, who view Turkey’s presence in Cyprus as a threat to their economic interests.

