Hainan agricultural trade fair participants sign deals worth $11 bln

HAIKOU, December 19. /TASS/. Contracts worth 77.45 billion yuan ($11.06 bln) were signed on the sidelines of the annual China International Winter Trade Fair of Tropical Agricultural Products, held on December 12-16 in Haikou, www.hinews.cn reported.

There were 34 pavilions at the expo, 30 of which were located in the indoor complex (36,900 square meters), and four — placed out in the open (43,100 square meters). During the first four days of the trade fair, more than 500,000 people visited the expo, the participating companies approved deals worth almost 60 billion yuan (about $ 8.6 billion).

The expo participants reached agreements on 41 investment projects in agriculture, amd the number of specialists taking part in the event reached 7,500 people. According to the organizers, more than 570,000 people in total visited the exposition this year while the volume of agricultural products’ sales amounted to 180 million yuan ($26 mln).

Special exhibition areas this year were reserved for thematic expositions of least economically developed agricultural areas in order to draw attention to them and boost efforts in that direction. By December 15, manufacturers from these regions approved deals worth 2.16 billion yuan (about 376.8 million dollars) in total at the exhibition, the news outlet wrote.

Secretary of the Hainan Party Committee Liu Cigui, who attended the exhibition, urged to use the event as an important element in the pilot free trade zone on Hainan and promotion of the agricultural production. He expressed confidence that Hainan would be drawing an increasing number of foreign companies to participate in the exhibition in order to boost Hainan’s trade and economic cooperation with countries participating China’s global Belt and Road initiative.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101305