Hainan Airlines carries more than 340 tourists from China's Hubei

SANYA, March 3. /TASS/. At least 345 tourists from central China’s Hubei province, who had to stay on the Island of Hainan over coronavirus fears, returned home aboard Hainan Airlines’ charter flights, according to Sanya authorities.

The tourists could not get to Hubei because of the preventive measures conducted by the Hainan authorities amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

First charter flight conducted bu Hainan Airlines carrying 112 passengers departed from Phoenix Airport in Sanya to Hubei on February 13. The second flight with 233 on board left Sanya on March 1 and landed in Wuhan at 16:35 (11:35 Moscow time) the same day. The tourists were provided with protective face masks and sanitizers.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 70 countries, including Russia.

In China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, more than 2,900 people have died, 80,000 have been infected and another 47,200 have recovered. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Italy and South Korea.

Hainan has confirmed 168 coronavirus cases in the province (54 of those — in the resort ciry of Sanya), five people died and 151 recovered.

from https://tass.com/society/1126061