Hainan continues to conduct sanitary control measures amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, March 3. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to continue to implement sanitary control measures with people arriving both from other parts of China and from abroad, despite a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation on the island, reported www.hinews.cn.

The news outlet writes that over the past 12 days Hainan no new cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus have been detected on Hainan. However, there is still a risk of another outbreak, given the resumption of production and the unfavorable epidemiological situation in a number of countries. If the authorities stop their efforts to tackle the virus, the source writes, a new outbreak is quite likely, and it can be caused by the situation abroad.

In this regard, the Hainan authorities decided to check for coronavirus symptoms in accordance with a set of rules for everyone who arrived in the province from February 27 from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation where the novel coronavirus was registered. In case any symptoms are detected, those people will be sent to clinics for examination, and the rest will have to be quarantined for 14 days.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, over 80,000 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has surpassed 2,900, while about 47,200 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 70 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea and Italy.

According to WHO, the number of people infected with COVID-19 outside of China is nearing 9,000, with over 120 people dead.

from https://tass.com/society/1126203