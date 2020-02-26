Hainan cuts emergency response level amid coronavirus outbreak

HAIKOU, February 26. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities downgraded the emergency response level in the province after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded. According to Xinhua, the order came into force starting 17:00 local time this Wednesday.

The authorities made that decision after thorough assessment of the situation around the epidemic by experts responsible for combatting the virus. As the epidemiological situation on the island improves following tough sanitary control measures, experts believe that the virus’ spreading in individual communities is quite unlikely.

Recently, the number of people discharged from hospitals after a successful course of treatment has exceeded the number of those newly infected. The number of severe forms of the disease is also reducing. The conditions in Hainan’s medical facilities make it possible to fully cope with the incoming patients flow, which is gradually declining. Thus, over the past six days, Xinhua reports, not a single new case of infection has been registered in the province.

At least 168 coronavirus cases were confirmed on the Island of Hainan, five patients died.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 42 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19.

According to the latest reports, over 81,230 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has hit the number of 2,769, yet more than 30,310 patients have recovered from the disease.

from https://tass.com/society/1124139