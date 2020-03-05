Hainan's customs solves boa leather goods smuggling case worth $80 mln

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. Customs officers and police in the southern China province of Hainan opened a major case of smuggling prohibited products from leather and other parts of carcasses of boas in the amount of 556 million yuan (about $ 80 million at the current rate), www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, more than 10 people involved in the sale of such goods were sentenced to a jail term of three to 13 years. The importing company involved in the smuggling was fined 56.4 million yuan ($ 8.1 million).

According to the police, illegal import was carried out from 2009 to 2016 on a regular basis from Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. At the same time, crocodile leather goods were imported to China. In addition to smuggling, the intruders were convicted of tax evasion.

According to the decision taken at the end of February by the Chinese State Council, the country introduced tough measures to curb hunting and illegal wildlife trade. Such measures have been taken to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of viral infections.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1126831