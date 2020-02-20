Hanau shooting victims number increased to 9

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The number of victims of the shooting in Germany’s Hanau has increased to nine, local police said in a statement Thursday.

“The number of victims, mortally wounded at the Heumarkt and Kurt-Schumacher-Platz scenes, have increased to nine,” the message says.

The police currently works to identify the victims and the shooter.

Earlier, the police reported that the suspected shooter was found dead at his home, along with another unidentified body.

“The suspected criminal was found dead in his home in Hanau. The Police special forces have also discovered another body,” the local police tweeted earlier.

On Wednesday evening, a shooting took place in two hookah bars in Hanau. Initially reports said eight people were killed and five were injured. The police does not know the shooter’s motive yet and does not have evidence of another shooter. The investigation continues.

