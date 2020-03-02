HARRY POTTER, MIND CONTROL, & MK-ULTRA

Harry Potter is enormously popular. The books have sold more than 500 million (500,000,000) copies to become the best-selling series in history of the world, as they have been translated into eighty (80) languages, making Rowling one of the most translated authors in the history of the world.

People can’t buy Harry Potter fast enough. Four of the books were the fastest selling in history. Nine million (9,000,000) copies of one and eleven million (11,000,000) copies of another sold in the first day of their release.

Each book has been made into a blockbuster Hollywood film. When we take the books, the movies, the video games, and the merchandise together, the Harry Potter franchise is worth approximately twenty-five billion dollars ($25,000,000,000.00).

J.K. Rowling is the only author in the history of the planet to become a billionaire, although she gave most her money away.

Rowling’s intentions may have been good, but who lay behind her success?

Rowling didn’t sell all those books without some help.

The New York Times, controlled by CIA through OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD, promoted Harry Potter.

Newsweek and Time, controlled by CIA through OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD, promoted Harry Potter.

The Guardian, controlled by MI7, promoted Harry Potter.

BBC, controlled by MI7, put the series in its list of one hundred most influential novels.

Newspapers compared J.K. Rowling to Roald Dahl, an agent of MI6 and MI7, paid to seduce female targets and write creepy children’s books.

The franchise is promoted and owned by Scholastic Books, which promotes perversion through low-end literature while it advertises the abuse of our children.

Captain Underpants is another of their titles.

The publisher of Harry Potter advertises its affiliation with the CIA through other titles like I SPY.

The assumption that Harry Potter books have increased literacy is false. As one source wrote,

Research by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has found no increase in reading among children coinciding with the Harry Potter publishing phenomenon, nor has the broader downward trend in reading among Americans been arrested during the rise in the popularity of the Harry Potter books. The research also found that children who read Harry Potter books were not more likely to go on to read outside the fantasy and mystery genres.

Ron Charles argued that the cultural and marketing hysteria surrounding the later books “trains children and adults to expect the roar of the coliseum, a mass-media experience that no other novel can possibly provide.”

Ursula LeGuin, used herself by CIA, couldn’t figure out what all the fuss was about, while The Daily Telegraph expressed disappointment that teenagers were not reading real literature.

Whatever it is, I suppose Harry Potter is not as bad as Rowling’s later work, books like The Casual Vacancy, which deals with suicide, heroin, prostitution, incest, and rape, including a character who suffers from an obsessive fear of having molested a child without any memory of the fact–a typical result of MK-ULTRA.

Nor is Harry Potter as bad as Rowling’s other later work, Cormoran Strike, a series of crime fiction books describing sadomasochism, torture, necrophilia, cannibalism, the severed leg of a woman, the rape of college students, child molestation, adultery, kidnapping, knife attacks, murder, heroin addiction, sex with amputees, “supergroupies,” people called “pubehead,” and someone’s mother with a tattoo above her crotch.

As far as I know, Rowling never uses her influence to tell readers to go to something else–Tolkien, the Odyssey, Marie de France, or any other of the real works of literature they might read–although she has a degree in both Classics and French.

Rowling does use her influence to tell people how to vote. Identifying herself as an internationalist, as she campaigned against Brexit, the children’s author wrote as follows:

How can a retreat into selfish and insecure individualism be the right response when Europe faces genuine threats, when the bonds that tie us are so powerful, when we have come so far together? How can we hope to conquer the enormous challenges of terrorism and climate change without cooperation and collaboration?

This poor deluded woman actually thinks that globalism is good–that the New World Order is our friend.

The War on Terror that Rowling supports is a war against you and me, started with the false flag attacks on the World Trade Center.

The global climate change that Rowling decries is also a false flag, deliberately created through the chemtrails that cross our skies, every day, as part of CIA PROJECT CLOVERLEAF, USAF INDIGO SKY FOLD, and NSA PROJECT ECHELON.

Through the best of motives, Rowling plays right into the hands of the globalist cabal that seeks to bring us under one world satanic government.

No wonder NWO does so much to promote the useful idiot.

No wonder the Queen of England gave the literata no less than two knighthoods, elevating her to the Order of the Companions of Honour and the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Rowling attended the globalist ceremonies at the London Olympics, where the phoenix was featured.

The phoenix is a common symbol of the Illuminati and the Freemasons, as you can see on Rothschild publications like the Economist.

No wonder the phoenix appears so prominently in Rowling’s books.

At the Olympics, the globalists mocked Rowling and us all with a hundred-foot-tall rendition of Lord Voldemort, rising above the stadium, as dozens of Mary Poppinses descended around him.

At the Olympics, the globalists mocked Rowling and us all as the children’s author read from the works of Sir James Barrie, Bt., OM, whose works, still popular more than a century after their inception, celebrate a boy who never grew up.

When we look at the author of Peter Pan, whom Rowling read, he has all the marks of a child molester. Barrie never consummated his marriage of fifteen years, although he spent extensive time with George and Jack Llewelyn Davies, two small boys, whom he befriended after he met them in the park. After their parents died, Barrie forged a letter from their mother, appointing himself their guardian.

The globalist scum are making fun of Jo Rowling, as they use her to promote a perverse agenda. The author means well, and she is a close friend of the wife of Gordon Brown, the only prime minister who has tried to stop the child sexual abuse rampant within the English system.

Even a blind hog sometimes finds an acorn, so Rowling got it right on Brown. But she couldn’t have been more wrong when it came to her endorsement of Hillary Clinton, a child molester and human trafficker who raped Cathy O’Brien, turned on by her mutilated genitals.

Hillary Clinton, whom the foreigner Rowling endorsed, is deeply implicated in the ritual satanic abuse of children in America’s capital.

No wonder the Clintons are responsible for the murder of so many.

Meanwhile, from her dream world, J.K. Rowling compared Scots Nationalists with the Death Eaters, who, like the Illuminati, promote genocide and advance a breeding program, as they engage in rebirth rituals involving torture, while they wear hooded robes and masks and they brand their slaves with satanic tattoos.

Those guys look more like attendees of a Rothschild ball to me, who might include one of the royal rapists whose family honored the children’s author.

The satanists love to turn people’s noble instincts to evil, so they led Rowling to found Lumos as she sought to protect children from institutionalization.

But given the butterfly on the logo, often a sign of PROJECT MONARCH, not to mention the child-molesting conspirators that surround Rowling, I cannot help but wonder if Lumos is a front for sinister operations.

Lumos is active in Haiti, where the Clinton Foundation, which Rowling supports, embezzles hundreds of millions of dollars while it engages actively in the rape of children. Witness the Clintons’ intervention on behalf of Laura Silsby, the human trafficker who later worked for AlertSense, as she purported to protect children on behalf of the state.

Rowling means well, but she has terrible judgement.

Rowling’s mother had multiple sclerosis (MS), a demyelinating disease in which the insulating covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. This damage disrupts the ability of parts of the nervous system to transmit signals, resulting in a range of signs and symptoms, including physical, mental, and sometimes psychiatric problems. Specific symptoms can include double vision, blindness in one eye, muscle weakness, and trouble with sensation or coordination. MS takes several forms, with new symptoms either occurring in isolated attacks (relapsing forms) or building up over time (progressive forms). Between attacks, symptoms may disappear completely; however, permanent neurological problems often remain, especially with the advancement of the disease. While the cause is unclear, the underlying mechanism is thought to be either destruction by the immune system or failure of myelin-producing cells.

That’s a fancy way of saying the doctors don’t know what the hell is wrong with you. At least some of them don’t, but I do. You’ve been implanted with cybernetics by agents of the New World Order, and you’re being microwave harassed.

But you don’t have to listen to me. Listen to physicians like Dr. Rauni Kilde, the Chief Medical Officer of Finland, who was murdered by the global intelligence community for speaking out against the international criminal cartel. She can tell you what really caused the death of Rowling’s mother.

There are all kinds of diseases, from dementia to depression, caused by cybernetic implantation and microwave harassment. They show up as the Cruciatus Curse or through the Dementors, which seek to destroy our happiness and intelligence, in the Harry Potter books.

Remember how Jo Rowling attacked Scottish seperatists? Did you know that Scotland, Rowling’s country of adoption, “for unknown reasons,” has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world? Do you think that’s an accident? or is it the targeting of Scotland by the New World Order from their base in London?

You know where else has a super-high rate of multiple sclerosis? Sweden. Another socialist hell-hole, run by the New World Order, where women are raped in the streets by migrants while government bureaucrats run the “healthcare” system. That’s what Rowling wants to bring to the States through her support of Obama and Clinton.

Rowling took part in a campaign to establish a national standard of care for MS sufferers. That’s what she thinks we need. More government control….

Poor Jo Rowling thinks that MS is a naturally occurring disease; and, if only the medical establishment had more money and power, they could fix it. That’s why she’s thrown tons of money into a neurology clinic named for her mother, although she eventually withdrew her support while doctors in the institution to which she gave twenty-five million pounds (£25,000,000.00) resigned and fought with each other.

See how Rowling’s eyes look crooked in the picture above? That’s because she’s been implanted with ocular implants just like Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter books.

NWO mocks us as they implant cybernetic technology in our bodies. You can learn more about CIA’s cybernetics programs in Aaron and Melissa Dykes’ excellent documentary film, The Minds of Men.

Rowling hints at psycho-surgery when she describes the scar on Harry Potter’s forehead.

I have a smaller scar over my right eye, almost invisible, where CIA put a cybernetic implant in my head back in the early 1970s, along with skin tags under my arms and a split thumbnail from electroshock.

Did I mention I am a third-generation survivor of MK-ULTRA on both sides of my family, who was also programmed by the Tavistock Institute?

The scum in global intelligence love to break up families and to isolate women and children, so they can prey on them while they taunt the men who try to protect them, so it’s no wonder they estranged Jo Rawling from her father at an early age. Later she would keep her own daughter away from her husband.

The subhuman traitors abuse us face to face, either by home burglary or by sending children off to the boarding schools Rawling advertises. Keep your children and your women close, and keep your home safe!

You can learn more about our abuse in books by Cisco Wheeler, the grand niece of General Earle Wheeler, Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff. But what would she know?

Like me, Rawling was implanted with cybernetics so they could send hypnotic suggestions to her by voice to skull (V2K).

That is why Rowling tells how she rode a train from Manchester to London, and, after a lifetime of writing, the idea of Harry suddenly “fell into her head.” The scum that wanted her to funnel money to phoney charities and brainwash children put the idea in the idiot’s noggin using cybernetic implants and voice-to-skull transmission.

I had been writing almost continuously since the age of six but I had never been so excited about an idea before. I simply sat and thought, for four (delayed train) hours, and all the details bubbled up in my brain, and this scrawny, black-haired, bespectacled boy who did not know he was a wizard became more and more real to me.

Hypnosis shows up in Rawling’s books when she writes about the Imperius Curse, used for mind control or hypnosis, where people are forced to do things they would never otherwise do.

What our abusers in CIA, at Tavistock, or through the Illuminati call hive mind, linking their disgusting consciousness to ours, through cybernetically implanted technology, shows up in Rowling’s books when Harry Potter discovers that he shares a painful telepathic connection with Lord Voldemort.

Dr. Colin Ross, a scumbag who worked for CIA, talks about this below. You must not listen to anything he says, because he gives terrible advice in bad faith, but he will tell you that artificial telepathy, hive mind, and cybernetic mind control are real.

Rowling describes something similar in the Harry Potter books through Legilimency, the magical skill of extracting feelings and memories from another person’s mind, which also allows the projection of visions or false memories. CIA calls it mind-mapping, artificial telepathy, and image or voice to skull.

Dissociation is what they’re looking for, when we phase out, waking up in another place, a disorienting experience, which shows up, of course, in Harry Potter, as Apparating.

People don’t remember what was done to them because the mind throws up amnesic walls as a natural defense to horrific abuse. Things too terrible to remember are blotted out. The enemy counts on this for the trauma-induced mind control used for centuries by the Illuminati, perfected at the Tavistock Institute, and spread through America by the CIA; and it shows up in the Harry Potter books when the Cruciatus Curse causes exhaustion, permanent amnesia, and insanity.

As part of trauma-induced mind control, a programmer will give a subject an aversion, something horrible, which creates an amnesic block, like the Basilisk, the Acromantula, or the Boggart, which appear in Harry Potter.

In Harry Potter, the Basilisk guards the Chamber of Secrets, just as aversions create the amnesic walls that make mind control possible in real life.

Otherwise, just as CIA uses drugs for mind control, so potions are used in Harry Potter–whether they are Amortentia (causing victims to think they have fallen in love), Confusing Concoction (causing victims to feel distracted), Draught of Living Death (causing victims to pass out), Draught of Peace (sedating the victim), or Veritaserum (causing the victim to reveal secrets). These potions mirror truth serums, hypnotic sedatives, and other date rape drugs that the slaves of the Illuminati use in secret government programs to abuse us while they stop memories from even forming.

Why We Don’t Remember – CIA’s Use of Date Rape Drugs

Wands also advertise our abuse.

As Cisco Wheeler, grand-niece of General Earle Wheeler, Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff, indicates, Illuminati programmers carry electric cattle prods, much like wands, to shock victims, to erase memories, and enforce compliance.

Programmers work in male-female pairs, like Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, who are mirrored in Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger, as the hapless subject is driven from one to the other.

The Illuminati love to present us with false choices, double-binds, as they evoke the fear-relief response employed in the Reid Technique. That’s used to break people down, too.

The object of the scum that abuse us is to create alters, new personalities that they control, just as Harry Potter acquires a new identity just when he goes to boarding school and just when he hits puberty.

Common: Apparently Normal Parts (ANP) / Host,Child alter,Internal Self-helper (ISH),Introjects,Opposite-sex alters,Persecutor,Protector,Sexual Alter,Suicidal Alter or Internal Homicide,Teen alter. Less Common: Animal Alter,Baby and infant alter, Caretaker/Soother, Demon, Demonic and ‘Evil’ Alter, Fragment, Military or Political Alter, Nonhuman Alter, Robot or Machine Alter, Shell, Spirit, Ghost, or Supernatural being Alters. Sub-parts.No particular types of alter are needed for a DID diagnosis, most people will only recognize a few types. Some people with DID may not recognize any, or may have types not listed. Types of alters depend on what each person needed to survive.

The subhuman degenerates at CIA, NSA, and USAF employ these horrific techniques at military bases, hospitals, universities, and Disney World, which contains a maze of underground tunnels in which victims are abused only to be given a cover memory that they had a scary ride on Space Mountain.

The same thing must go on at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a chain of themed areas at Universal Parks and Resorts, originally intended to form part of Disney World.

The satanic trash at CIA, MI-Whatever, and the Tavistock Institute always lie, as they claim they have deals with us, so they will kill victims pursuant to alleged soul contracts. This shows up, in Harry Potter, as the Unbreakable Vow.

Believe me: it’s breakable. Don’t listen to their bullshit. They won’t keep any deals with you, and you must not keep any deals with them.

The dogs of the Illuminati focus on alleged magic days in the luciferian calendar, like 911, 322, Valentine’s Day, April Fool’s, May Day, the Day of the Dead, Halloween, and Walpurgisnacht, on which they will shed blood according to their bogus “soul contracts.” This ridiculous and insane obsession with numerology shows up in the children’s books as Arithmancy.

There is some suggestion that the publication of the Harry Potter books on the Summer and Winter Solstices and on other satanic holidays follows such a pattern, but it is mostly what they call gamma programming–jibber-jabber to make you look crazy and to distract you. Don’t bother with it.

Similar signaling occurs through the presence of Illuminati symbols like the Pyramid and the All-Seeing Eye, which show up in the background of the Harry Potter movies. Do you really think that’s meaningless?

The Sign of the Deathly Hallows resembles the Square and Compass used by the Freemasons that run British military intelligence–the scum behind Rowling’s abuse.

The same symbols of the Pyramid and the All-Seeing Eye, as mirrored in the Sign of the Deathly Hallows, show up on our dollar bill to signal the power of the banking cartel, based in London, that runs the show.

Masonic symbols appear in the Chessboard Chamber.

This scene from Harry Potter mirrors the tesselated pavement found in every masonic temple where the conspirators that plot our abuse meet.

Similar echoes of MK-ULTRA, with its ties to the freemasons, appear in jejune wordplay–like when we learn that “Tom Marvolo Riddle” can be made into the anagram “I am Lord Voldemort.”

This is just as stupid as the stuff we find in another MK-ULTRA classic, The Phantom Tollbooth, famous for its wordplay.

Or in the idiotic stylings of Jim Morrison, Mr. Mojo Risin’, the son of an admiral, who led America’s youth to drugs and disillusionment.

So why is Harry Potter so popular? Two words. MIND CONTROL.

